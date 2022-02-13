Doncic, Brunson Not Enough as Clippers Snap Mavs' Win Streak

The Dallas Mavericks hoped to finish off a long homestand with a fifth-consecutive win, but the gritty Los Angeles Clippers had other plans.

Coming off a high-adrenaline Thursday night at American Airlines Center where a motivated Luka Doncic flamed the Los Angeles Clippers for a career-high 51 points, the Dallas Mavericks looked extend their four-game winning streak and finish out their six-game homestand with one more victory over LA in this mini two-game series.

The shorthanded-but-gritty Clippers had other plans, though, as they defeated the Mavs 99-97 to end the regular season series in a 2-2 tie. LA's trio of Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr. and Terance Mann combined for 65 points on 52 percent shooting.

As masterful as Luka Doncic was in the previous matchup by scoring a career-high 51 points, he struggled a lot more in this one despite what his 45-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist performance might suggest. Doncic shot just 15-of-33 from the field, including a handful of close misses around the rim that visibly frustrated him.

Despite the loss, Doncic got some big help from Jalen Brunson, who pitched in with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists on 8-of-17 shooting from the field. Both Doncic and Brunson should get some much-needed help with ball-handling and play-making when newly acquired Spencer Dinwiddie, who averages six assists per game, makes his debut for Dallas. That debut for Dinwiddie, and also Davis Bertans, could come as early as Tuesday night.

If people still don't think Dinwiddie and Bertans can't help the Mavs out a little bit, perhaps they should look at how the Dallas bench only four points tonight. You read that correctly - four measly points. The Mavs will get much-needed injection of 'new' in that department very soon.

In what ended up being just a two-point loss, the fact that the Mavs ended up going just 12-of-19 from the free-throw line as a team will be a tough pill to swallow. The loss drops the Mavs to 33-24 on the season. Dallas remains fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Next up, the Mavs will fly to South Beach to take on the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat. That game will be the first of a very tough five-game roadtrip that also features the Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers and a New Orleans Pelicans team that has been playing some great basketball as of late.