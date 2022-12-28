Mavs LISTEN: Full Recap of Luka Doncic's 60-Piece; Christian Wood Block Party Continues

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an unprecedented comeback victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night thanks to Luka Doncic's 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double. The Mavs Step Back Podcast recaps all of it ... and discusses a Mavs-Zach LaVine trade rumor as well.

Trailing by nine points with 27 second remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's matchup with the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off the impossible by forcing overtime and ultimately winning the game, 126-121. It was the Mavs' first win over the Knicks at American Airlines Center since Jan. 25, 2017.

Luka Doncic reached multiple NBA milestones by filling up the stat sheet with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 21-31 from the field and 16-22 from the free-throw line.

Christian Wood continued his stellar two-way play, as he finished with 19 points on 7-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks. The Mavs are 4-1 when Wood starts alongside Doncic.

Although his night was overshadowed by the shock from Doncic's performance, Spencer Dinwiddie played a vital role in the Mavs' unprecedented comeback win. He was Dallas' second-leading scorer with 25 points on 9-15 shooting, including a huge 3-pointer with 9.1 seconds remaining in regulation to cut New York's lead to one point. Dinwiddie also grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we recap and try our best to put in perspective the greatness we witnesses on Tuesday night. From there, we talk about how the Mavs are scaling up the Western Conference standings with three games against lottery-bound teams coming up next, as well a trade rumor linking the Mavs to Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

