Luka Doncic willed the Mavericks to victory on Tuesday night on the back of his historic 60-point triple-double performance.

Luka Magic was in full effect on Tuesday night as the Dallas Mavericks (19-16) won their fourth-straight game as they outlasted the New York Knicks (18-17) in overtime, 126-121.

And coach Jason Kidd had the best seat in the AAC house. His overriding view?

“This kid,” said that Kidd, “doesn’t quit.”

Luka Doncic scored a a career-high and franchise record 60 points along with 21 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double.

The Knicks held a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and an nine-point lead with just 44.1 seconds remaining in the game before Dallas stormed back with buckets on every possession down the stretch followed by a miraculous shot by Doncic on a missed free throw to tie the game at 115 and force overtime.

Kidd spoke on Doncic's performance following the comeback overtime victory.

"This kid doesn't quit. He doesn't quit," Kidd said. "Luka doesn't quit. He keeps playing and his teammates didn't quit. They saw that from their leader and everyone had a part in making a big play down the stretch.

Doncic scored 18 points in the fourth to lead the Mavericks to overtime, where he scored seven of the team's 11 points to give him his career-high 60 points and earn Dallas their fourth-straight win.

Kidd mentioned Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor in trying to define the history just witnessed.

"He's special," Kidd said of Doncic. "The history of the game is written by the players and that was written again tonight."

Keep on writing, No. 77.

