Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Suffers Calf Injury Ahead of Playoffs

Luka Doncic left the regular-season finale against San Antonio in the third quarter with a leg injury.

The goal for the Dallas Mavericks heading into their 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday was to compete and avoid injury.

Luka Doncic suffered a leg injury late in the third quarter after recording 26 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes. With around 2 1/2 minutes left in the period, he called a timeout then immediately held his left calf before limping off the court and to the locker room.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After ruling Doncic out for the remainder of the game, the Mavericks labeled the a strained left calf. While the extent of his injury remains unclear, Dallas is optimistic a major injury was avoided, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It's difficult to read much into Doncic being ruled out the remainder of the regular-season finale. The clear choice, regardless of the extent of an injury, was to end his night.

With the start of the playoffs being next weekend, there isn't much time for Doncic to recover. A strain is potentially concerning for a high usage player to attempt to play through on such a quick turnaround.

The Mavericks (52-30) are set to face the Utah Jazz in the first round. Dallas played Utah once during the regular season without Doncic and lost.

But much has changed since that 120-116 setback on Dec. 25, namely the trade of Kristaps Porzingis and arrival of Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie has a huge role, regardless of Doncic's status. However, Dinwiddie will likely slide into a starting backcourt role alongside Jalen Brunson if Doncic has to miss any games.

The Jazz feature Donovan Mitchell, one of the most explosive playoff scorers in recent years. In his last two playoff runs, Mitchell has averaged 33.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.