Skip to main content

FINAL GAMEDAY: Can Mavs Sweep Spurs For First Time?

Star Luka Doncic is available after his 16th technical foul was rescinded.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks can end the regular season with a sweet sweep of the San Antonio Spurs for the first time franchise history at home on Sunday night. It would be the first time in franchise history that the Mavs have swept the Spurs in a season.

Star Luka Doncic will be available after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul. The Mavs look to improve their NBA playoff seeding by winning against San Antonio and also getting some help from the New Orleans Pelicans

The Mavs (51-30) are gunning to catch the Golden State Warriors (51-29) for the third seed in the Western Conference. Currently in fourth place in the West, the Mavs have captured home-court advantage in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2011 championship season. 

Potential first round matchups for Doncic and the Mavs are between the Utah Jazz (48-33) and the Denver Nuggets (48-33). Securing No. 3 would be monumental, because as the fourth-seed, a possible second-round match against powerful Phoenix looms.

San Antonio locked themselves into the tenth seed after a close loss to the Golden State Warriors in their home finale on Saturday night. The Spurs will open the play-in tournament against New Orleans with the winner moving on to play the loser of the Los Angeles Clippers-Minnesota Timberwolves game for the eighth playoff spot.

USATSI_18047337

Doncic will be suspended for the Mavs' final game of the season unless his 16th technical foul is rescinded.

USATSI_18047312

Spencer Dinwiddie fights through the Blazers' defense.

USATSI_18047060

If Doncic did play his final regular season game, he went out with a bang by scoring 39 points in just 30 minutes and three quarters of action.

FLASHBACK: Dallas won all three of the previous matchups and have taken eight of the last 10 meetings vs. the Spurs. 

HOME SWEET HOME: Dallas is 20-4 in their last 24 games at American Airlines Center. Over its last 24 home games, the Mavs is holding its opponents to just 99.7 points per game.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17149416
Play

NBA Playoffs Race: Mavs Scenarios Heading Into Final Day of Regular Season

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers
Play

Could Mavs Jalen Brunson Reunite With Rick Carlisle On Pacers?

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson is already drawing interest from the Indiana Pacers ahead of his free agency.

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Luka-Doncic-nails-the-step-back-jumper-vs-Nets-over-Kevin-Durant (1)
Play

NBA Star Reacts to Controversial Tech for Mavs Luka Doncic

With Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suspended, Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant criticized and questioned the officiating of the game on social media.

By Joseph Zochert14 hours ago
14 hours ago

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (51-30) VS. SAN ANTONIO SPURS (34-46)

WHEN: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Marquese Chriss (illness, non-Covid) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) is out; Frank Ntilikina (illness, non-Covid) is questionable;

USATSI_18047315

The Mavs will face either the Jazz or the Nuggets in the first round.

USATSI_18047052

Reggie Bullock dunked for just the second time all season on Friday night.

USATSI_18047314

Dwight Powell throws down a reverse dunk off a lob.

ODDS: The Mavs are 10-point favorites over the Spurs.

NEXT: Bring on the postseason! Next, the Mavs will find out who they play in the first round of the NBA playoffs, which begin April 16. 

USATSI_17149416
News

NBA Playoffs Race: Mavs Scenarios Heading Into Final Day of Regular Season

By DallasBasketball.com Staff10 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers
News

Could Mavs Jalen Brunson Reunite With Rick Carlisle On Pacers?

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
Luka-Doncic-nails-the-step-back-jumper-vs-Nets-over-Kevin-Durant (1)
News

NBA Star Reacts to Controversial Tech for Mavs Luka Doncic

By Joseph Zochert14 hours ago
USATSI_18047060
News

Doncic Eligible For Mavs vs. Spurs After 16th Tech Rescinded

By Grant Afseth15 hours ago
gettyimages-1390393636-594x594
News

Dwight Powell Makes Mavs History, Gets Kevin Durant Praise

By Dalton Trigg18 hours ago
Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas 'Excited & Ready' For Home Court; Will Doncic Be Suspended?

By Grant Afseth19 hours ago
USATSI_18047315
News

Mavs Clinch Home Court in NBA Playoffs for 1st Time Since … How Long?

By Joseph Zochert21 hours ago
USATSI_18047337
News

‘It Should Be Rescinded’: Doncic On Getting Called For 16th Tech

By Grant Afseth23 hours ago