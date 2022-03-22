Skip to main content

Mavs Role Players Step Up Big on Doncic Off Night vs. Wolves

The Dallas Mavericks squeaked by the Minnesota Timberwolves despite a rough scoring night from Luka Doncic.

In a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves — which had potentially significant implications on playoff seeding — the Dallas Mavericks managed to pull out a 110-108 win despite Luka Doncic shooting 5-17 from the floor and 3-11 on 3s with eight turnovers.

Including Doncic's 15 points, the Mavericks received double-figure scoring outings from six players, each of them reaching or exceeding the 15-point threshold. Dwight Powell (22) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20) combined for 42 points. 

8769E711-3B0E-4FE9-9C8E-0C6CB44F679D

Luka Doncic & Spencer Dinwiddie

USATSI_17945902

Dwight Powell Dunks vs. Timberwolves

USATSI_17945158_168388359_lowres

Jalen Brunson Drives vs. Timberwolves

That feat — six players scoring at least 15 points — hasn't happened since April 23, 1989. Surprisingly, it never even happened once during the entire 21-year Dirk Nowitzki era. 

“It speaks to the resolve,” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “Obviously, we trust Luka 1,000 percent. We know to be our best, he has to be at a high level. But it also is good every now and then, if he does have an off night, to have enough resolve as a unit to get a win against a quality opponent.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
Play

No Panic, No Problem: Luka Doncic, Mavs Still Clutch as Playoffs Near

"Just being able to execute late,” says coach Jason Kidd of his team’s newfound clutch mojo in 2022.

By Dalton Trigg40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
USATSI_17945902
Play

Mavs Donuts: Perfect Powell, Doncic Gets Last Laugh, James Makes History

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Lance Roberson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17945158_168388359_lowres
Play

Mavs Surge Late For Key Win Over Timberwolves

Dallas moves 2.5 games ahead of Minnesota in West standings

By Bri Amaranthus12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Doncic commanded significant attention from the Timberwolves' defense and still managed to create plenty of quality shots for his teammates. Perhaps the top showcase of this was Dwight Powell, who went 8-8 from the floor and had a night that stacked up quite favorably with Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns finished with 22 points himself and was one week removed from dropping a season and career-best 60 points on the San Antonio Spurs.

6CF824BF-57B6-4979-939A-FCD6EF014DFA

Luka Doncic Defends Karl-Anthony Towns

9FEC344D-89CF-455D-9271-F58BF1B4C6CC

Dorian Finney-Smith Corner 3 vs. Timberwolves

D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793

Luka Doncic & Spencer Dinwiddie

“First of all, even though he (Luka) didn’t necessarily score at the clip he normally does, he still created massive problems for their defense,” Powell said. “He found open guys. He maybe didn’t knock down all the shots, but he was disrupting their defense.

“But in terms of guys stepping up, it’s important that we continue to develop and find ways to put the ball in the basket even when certain guys aren’t making shots.”

As a result of winning this game, the Mavericks trail the Utah Jazz by just one game for fourth in the Western Conference standings and are now up two games on the Denver Nuggets and 2.5 games on the Timberwolves.

D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
News

No Panic, No Problem: Luka Doncic, Mavs Still Clutch as Playoffs Near

By Dalton Trigg40 minutes ago
USATSI_17945902
News

Mavs Donuts: Perfect Powell, Doncic Gets Last Laugh, James Makes History

By Lance Roberson1 hour ago
USATSI_17945158_168388359_lowres
News

Mavs Surge Late For Key Win Over Timberwolves

By Bri Amaranthus12 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards
News

Stephen A. Smith: Mavs Won Porzingis Trade Over Wizards ‘In a Rout’

By Grant Afseth20 hours ago
USATSI_17398163_168388359_lowres
News

Will Karl-Anthony Towns Play For Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavs?

By Grant Afseth21 hours ago
USATSI_17933323
News

Mavs Donuts: Untimely Dallas Losing Streak, Doncic Supporting Cast Catches Heat

By Lance Roberson22 hours ago
87B18D44-6AA4-46F7-9DEA-1515B696A973
News

‘What He Deserves’: Could Mavs Sign Zach LaVine in Free Agency?

By Dalton TriggMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17933289
News

Mavericks Accomplish Road Goal Despite Poor Ending

By Grant AfsethMar 21, 2022