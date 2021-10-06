Luka Doncic & Trae Young: SI Cover Guys

Luka Doncic is featured on the cover of the latest edition of Sports Illustrated along with Trae Young.

DALLAS - It's safe to say, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has taken the NBA by storm since being selected third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

After two explosive playoff series against a top contender and consecutive All-NBA First Team nods with many amazing stat-lines along the way, it's difficult to rival what Doncic has achieved at such a young age.

The recognition Doncic has received for his performance has come into focus as he's continued to make a major impact. He is the cover athlete for the latest edition of the NBA 2K series and now graces the cover of the most recent print of Sports Illustrated.

In the tweet below from the Mavericks' official Twitter account, the Sports Illustrated cover for the basketball preview can be seen featuring Doncic alongside Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.

Many consider Doncic not only a serious contender to win the NBA MVP award but the actual preseason frontrunner (again).

The next step for Doncic will be to lead the Mavericks beyond the first round of the loaded Western Conference playoff picture. Dallas has been held to consecutive first-round exits at the hands of the LA Clippers despite massive production from Doncic.

The 2021-22 season could be the best opportunity for Doncic to lead a lengthy playoff run with Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray both recovering from injuries.

The Mavericks proved unable to make a major splash in the offseason and were unable to add a co-star alongside Doncic. Now, much of what Dallas will achieve during this season will be determined by the play of Kristaps Porzingis.

Winning in the Western Conference does not happen with one player doing it himself. If Porzingis can reach new heights in his impact after a healthy offseason, the Mavericks' outlook could keep pace with Doncic's individual excellence.

The Mavericks begin the preseason on Wednesday in a matchup with the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center.