Mavs' Luka Doncic Explains Decision To Play Against Clippers

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic made his return to the lineup for the team's win over the LA Clippers. He explained the decision to play.

DALLAS — There was some level of doubt regarding Luka Doncic's status ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' matchup against the LA Clippers during the NBA's Tuesday slate.

Doncic was considered a game-time decision due to both an ankle and knee injury but ultimately ended up not only playing, but helped to lead the Mavericks to a 112-104 overtime victory over the Clippers.

“It’s always special. I wanted to play this game really bad,” Doncic said. “That’s why I have to say the medical staff did a great job. Everybody helped me every day. We made it happen.”

Doncic, who finished 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, played 41 minutes overall despite his injury designation entering the game. Admittedly, he stated he was 'tired' after the game.

"I was tired," Doncic said. "And overtime in the first game back, it was tough. But we got a win. That's all that matters. I was happy."

It's undoubtedly helpful for the Mavericks to get Doncic back into the lineup after undergoing a three-game losing streak during his absence.

"I mean mentally, I was really happy to be back," Doncic said. "I miss basketball. I know it's only been three [games], but I will do everything possible to play the game. I felt great after I woke up from my nap. I was just ready to go."

Now, the Mavericks hold a 10-7 overall record with Kristaps Porzingis looking like the co-star the team sought to pair with Doncic when the trade with the New York Knicks was made.

Porzingis finished with a game-high 30 points and added seven rebounds. Perhaps most impressive of all was how he went 9 of 16 (56.3 percent) from the field, 2 of 5 (40.0 percent) from deep, and made all 10 of his free-throw attempts.

If the stretch the Mavericks played without Doncic was enough to get Porzingis firing on all cylinders, Dallas could be primed for one of the more intriguing finishes to the season in the Western Conference.