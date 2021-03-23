NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Luka Doncic Donates Air Jordan Shoes to Healthcare Workers

Luka Doncic Donates Air Jordan Shoes to Healthcare Workers

Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Donates Air Jordan Shoes to Healthcare Workers in DFW
Author:
Publish date:

Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Donates Air Jordan Shoes to Healthcare Workers in DFW

Amid a three-game road trip, All-Star guard Luka Doncic (coming off a 37-point game) found time to contribute off the court. On Tuesday, Doncic paid a virtual visit to UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where he gifted Air Jordan shoes to multiple healthcare workers.

Doncic recorded a special video message for the healthcare workers:

“I wish I could be there in person, but I just want to say I have one pair of Jordans for each one of you. I'm really excited to do that. Thank you for everything that you did during this Pandemic, and go Mavs."

READ MORE: Mavs Talk: Luka 'Can Do Whatever

READ MORE: Deadline Tracker: Dallas 'Exploring' Drummond Deal With Cavs

The 22-year old’s generous act wasn’t his first. In February, Doncic, along with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (and other players), donated a combined $1.25 million to help contribute to the Dallas Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund. The fund provided relief to residents affected by winter weather and historically low temperatures which caused over four million power outages and over 25 deaths.

The MVP hopeful is having a fantastic year, averaging 29 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.4 rebounds. After the Mavs’ most recent win against the Portland Trailblazers, Dallas currently sits at the eighth spot of the cutthroat Western Conference with a record of 22-19.

Next up, the Dallas Mavericks will continue their road trip, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-32), on Wednesday at 7:00 PM CST.

CONTINUE READING: How LeBron Injury Changes Luka Doncic MVP Chances

luka dark phx
News

Luka Doncic Donates Air Jordan Shoes to Healthcare Workers

Carlisle_defensive_adjustments_and_neede-605878f9a09b1d05449c5881_Mar_22_2021_11_03_03
News

Mavs Talk: Luka 'Can Do Whatever'

USATSI_15490595
News

Mavs NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Dallas 'Exploring' Drummond Deal With Cavs

USATSI_14436923_168388359_lowres
News

How LeBron Injury Changes Luka Doncic MVP Chances

1202662788-850x560
News

BREAKING: Mavs Trade Offer To Hawks Includes Kleber - Report

USATSI_15710330
News

Dallas Mavericks Trade Interest In Raptors' Norman Powell?

Finney-Smith
News

Mavs Donuts: Trade Dorian Finney-Smith To Help Luka Doncic?

USATSI_15772540
News

Luka Doncic's Masterful Night Powers Mavs Past Blazers, 132-92