Luka Doncic Donates Air Jordan Shoes to Healthcare Workers

Amid a three-game road trip, All-Star guard Luka Doncic (coming off a 37-point game) found time to contribute off the court. On Tuesday, Doncic paid a virtual visit to UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where he gifted Air Jordan shoes to multiple healthcare workers.

Doncic recorded a special video message for the healthcare workers:

“I wish I could be there in person, but I just want to say I have one pair of Jordans for each one of you. I'm really excited to do that. Thank you for everything that you did during this Pandemic, and go Mavs."

The 22-year old’s generous act wasn’t his first. In February, Doncic, along with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (and other players), donated a combined $1.25 million to help contribute to the Dallas Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund. The fund provided relief to residents affected by winter weather and historically low temperatures which caused over four million power outages and over 25 deaths.

The MVP hopeful is having a fantastic year, averaging 29 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.4 rebounds. After the Mavs’ most recent win against the Portland Trailblazers, Dallas currently sits at the eighth spot of the cutthroat Western Conference with a record of 22-19.

Next up, the Dallas Mavericks will continue their road trip, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-32), on Wednesday at 7:00 PM CST.

