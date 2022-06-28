Skip to main content

Dallas Mavs’ Luka Doncic ESPY Finalist for ‘Best NBA Player’

Doncic once again made first-team All-NBA and this year pushed the Mavs all the way to the NBA Western Finals

DALLAS - ESPN unveiled the nominees for this year’s ESPYs, and Dallas Mavs standout Luka Doncic figures to be center stage.

Doncic once again made first-team All-NBA and this year pushed the Mavs all the way to the NBA Western Conference Finals, where they lost to eventual NBA Finals champs the Golden State Warriors, who are led by Steph Curry - who is also featured on the short list of ESPY nominees.

The event, which will air live on July 20 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC from Los Angeles, will be celebrating major sports achievements from all arenas, will be remembering unforgettable moments, and will be honoring the leading performers and performances. Fan voting for all categories is now open on EPSYs.com through Sunday, July 17.

Top nominees include NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Curry, Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim and Aaron Rodgers  of the Green Bay Packers, all part of a long list of notable nominations from the NBA and well beyond.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Goran Dragic, Luka Doncic, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic Hint at Mavs Free Agency Plan?

As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Play

Spencer Dinwiddie: Expanded Role, Expectations for Mavs

The Jalen Brunson backup plan might already be in Dallas.

By DW Schabbing6 hours ago
6 hours ago
56D0DC18-C800-467C-933C-C8A86F7116FF
Play

Free Agency Report: Mavs Among ‘Most Serious Suitors’ for Warriors’ Gary Payton II

Would Payton consider taking the Mavs’ taxpayer MLE to leave the team he just won a championship with?

By Dalton Trigg15 hours ago
15 hours ago

BEST NBA PLAYER

  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors 


Part of the annual fun of the ESPYS: Top celebrities not just from the world of sports but also celebrities from the world of entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record Breaking Performance,” “Best Championship Performance,” and “Best Comeback Athlete.”

The complete list of 2022 nominees can be viewed here.

Goran Dragic, Luka Doncic, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks
News

Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic Hint at Mavs Free Agency Plan?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff3 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
News

Spencer Dinwiddie: Expanded Role, Expectations for Mavs

By DW Schabbing6 hours ago
56D0DC18-C800-467C-933C-C8A86F7116FF
News

Free Agency Report: Mavs Among ‘Most Serious Suitors’ for Warriors’ Gary Payton II

By Dalton Trigg15 hours ago
keith grant
News

'Heart of Gold': Mavs Exec Keith Grant Retires

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
665F0289-4E00-4902-8D19-2FC835100366
News

Nets’ Kyrie Irving Seeks Sign & Trade; Mavs Need Another Route?

By Dalton TriggJun 27, 2022
Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavericks Bench Duo: Unsung Heroes

By DW SchabbingJun 27, 2022
monk
News

Malik Monk: Could Mavs Target Lakers Sub?

By DW SchabbingJun 27, 2022
Jalen Brunson, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks
News

NBA Free Agency: Mavs, Knicks Still Jockeying in Jalen Brunson Sweepstakes

By DW SchabbingJun 27, 2022