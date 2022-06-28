Doncic once again made first-team All-NBA and this year pushed the Mavs all the way to the NBA Western Finals

DALLAS - ESPN unveiled the nominees for this year’s ESPYs, and Dallas Mavs standout Luka Doncic figures to be center stage.

Doncic once again made first-team All-NBA and this year pushed the Mavs all the way to the NBA Western Conference Finals, where they lost to eventual NBA Finals champs the Golden State Warriors, who are led by Steph Curry - who is also featured on the short list of ESPY nominees.

The event, which will air live on July 20 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC from Los Angeles, will be celebrating major sports achievements from all arenas, will be remembering unforgettable moments, and will be honoring the leading performers and performances. Fan voting for all categories is now open on EPSYs.com through Sunday, July 17.

Top nominees include NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Curry, Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, all part of a long list of notable nominations from the NBA and well beyond.

BEST NBA PLAYER

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors



Part of the annual fun of the ESPYS: Top celebrities not just from the world of sports but also celebrities from the world of entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record Breaking Performance,” “Best Championship Performance,” and “Best Comeback Athlete.”

The complete list of 2022 nominees can be viewed here.