Mavs Star Luka Doncic ‘Up All Night With Illness’? NBA Playoffs Rumor

Perhaps this is why Luka Doncic had such an uncharacteristic performance against the Warriors in Game 1.

Very rarely do we see Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put up a bad performance. Although 20 points on 6-18 shooting in Game 1 of a Western Conference Finals series would be considered a decent performance for a handful of players, it falls short of Doncic’s lofty standards, especially in the postseason.

Although it’s merely a rumor, we could have an explanation for Doncic’s poor performance and body language at Chase Center on Wednesday night as the Mavs got blown out, 112-87.

According to TNT’s play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, Doncic could be battling an illness right now that is hampering his play.

"I hear he’s sick today,” said Harlan while joining KNBR’s Greg Papa and John Lund on Thursday. “I guess he was up most of the night and ill. I’ve heard it now from two different people, so I’m assuming it’s probably true.”

In the Mavs’ close-out game against the Utah Jazz in the first round, coach Jason Kidd revealed that 3-and-D man Reggie Bullock was “sick as a dog,” but played through the illness.

Given the rumor, it could be that a bug is making its way around the Mavs’ roster, and it’s just now got to Doncic. The good news for Dallas, though, is that if Doncic was able to play through it in Game 1, perhaps it’s nothing that will linger as the series progresses.

Game 2 will tip-off at 8 p.m. CT on Friday night, as the Mavs try to even the series at 1-1 before it shifts to Dallas. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Doncic’s play and body language yet again. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for updates.

