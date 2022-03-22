Skip to main content

Luka Doncic OUT For Mavericks vs. Rockets

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic won't play Wednesday against visiting Houston Rockets.

The Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night without Luka Doncic in the lineup. 

Doncic is dealing with right ankle soreness, according to the official injury report. Davis Bertans (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) each remain sidelined as they continue to recover. 

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic vs. Rockets

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. Mavericks

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Doncic struggled offensively in Monday's 110-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. He scored 15 points and shot 5-17 from the floor with eight turnovers.

The Mavericks face the Timberwolves again on Friday in an important game in Western Conference playoff seeding. Fifth-place Dallas (44-28) leads seventh-place Minnesota (42-31) by 2.5 games. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

6CF824BF-57B6-4979-939A-FCD6EF014DFA
Play

Playoff Standings Madness: Outlook for Mavs, Jazz, Wolves, Nuggets

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings on a nightly basis.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
9FEC344D-89CF-455D-9271-F58BF1B4C6CC
Play

Mavs Role Players Step Up Big on Doncic Off Night vs. Wolves

The Dallas Mavericks squeaked by the Minnesota Timberwolves despite a rough scoring night from Luka Doncic.

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
4 hours ago
D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
Play

No Panic, No Problem: Luka Doncic, Mavs Still Clutch as Playoffs Near

"Just being able to execute late,” says coach Jason Kidd of his team’s newfound clutch mojo in 2022.

By Dalton Trigg4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Getting Doncic healthy and rested for the stretch run is critical. The Mavericks likely start Spencer Dinwiddie in Doncic's place. The last time Doncic was sidelined, Dinwiddie recorded 36 points and seven assists against the Sacramento Kings.

KJ Martin, Houston Rockets

Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. 

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets

Rockets Center Christian Wood

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets

The Rockets (18-54) may have the worst record in the NBA, but they are capable of pulling off an upset, as evidenced in their 115-97 win over the Washington Wizards. Houston recently defeated the Memphis Grizzlies with Ja Morant in the lineup and took down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Doncic torched the Rockets with 30 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in last week's 113-100 win to kick off a five-game road trip. Dallas went 3-2 before returning home to beat the Wolves.

Doncic is putting up MVP-caliber numbers, averaging 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 56 games.

6CF824BF-57B6-4979-939A-FCD6EF014DFA
News

Playoff Standings Madness: Outlook for Mavs, Jazz, Wolves, Nuggets

By DallasBasketball.com Staff1 hour ago
9FEC344D-89CF-455D-9271-F58BF1B4C6CC
News

Mavs Role Players Step Up Big on Doncic Off Night vs. Wolves

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
News

No Panic, No Problem: Luka Doncic, Mavs Still Clutch as Playoffs Near

By Dalton Trigg4 hours ago
USATSI_17945902
News

Mavs Donuts: Perfect Powell, Doncic Gets Last Laugh, James Makes History

By Lance Roberson5 hours ago
USATSI_17945158_168388359_lowres
News

Mavs Surge Late For Key Win Over Timberwolves

By Bri Amaranthus16 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards
News

Stephen A. Smith: Mavs Won Porzingis Trade Over Wizards ‘In a Rout’

By Grant AfsethMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17398163_168388359_lowres
News

Will Karl-Anthony Towns Play For Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavs?

By Grant AfsethMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17933323
News

Mavs Donuts: Untimely Dallas Losing Streak, Doncic Supporting Cast Catches Heat

By Lance RobersonMar 21, 2022