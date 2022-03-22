Luka Doncic OUT For Mavericks vs. Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night without Luka Doncic in the lineup.

Doncic is dealing with right ankle soreness, according to the official injury report. Davis Bertans (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) each remain sidelined as they continue to recover.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic vs. Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Porter Jr. vs. Mavericks Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Doncic struggled offensively in Monday's 110-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. He scored 15 points and shot 5-17 from the floor with eight turnovers.

The Mavericks face the Timberwolves again on Friday in an important game in Western Conference playoff seeding. Fifth-place Dallas (44-28) leads seventh-place Minnesota (42-31) by 2.5 games.

Getting Doncic healthy and rested for the stretch run is critical. The Mavericks likely start Spencer Dinwiddie in Doncic's place. The last time Doncic was sidelined, Dinwiddie recorded 36 points and seven assists against the Sacramento Kings.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Rockets Center Christian Wood Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Houston Rockets

The Rockets (18-54) may have the worst record in the NBA, but they are capable of pulling off an upset, as evidenced in their 115-97 win over the Washington Wizards. Houston recently defeated the Memphis Grizzlies with Ja Morant in the lineup and took down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic torched the Rockets with 30 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in last week's 113-100 win to kick off a five-game road trip. Dallas went 3-2 before returning home to beat the Wolves.

Doncic is putting up MVP-caliber numbers, averaging 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 56 games.