Luka Doncic Injury: Spencer Dinwiddie Ready To Step Up For Mavs

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie has already taken a bigger role in games that Luka Doncic has missed.

The Dallas Mavericks may or may not have Luka Doncic available Saturday for Game 1 of their first-round series against the Utah Jazz. If the Mavs superstar is ruled out, Spencer Dinwiddie is ready for a larger role.

Dinwiddie, acquired as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade at the Feb. 10 deadline, has played a pivotal role in the Mavericks' recent surge. In 23 games, he's averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent on 3s.

With Doncic's status still up in the air, the Mavericks may need to use Dinwiddie in the starting backcourt alongside Jalen Brunson. Dallas coach Jason Kidd is confident that lineup can compete.

“If we had to play without Luka, with Spencer being able to come in and fill that void, we’re not asking him to be Luka,” Kidd said. “But we’re asking him to be himself.

“We feel confident if he has to start, that’s what we’ll do. But no matter who we roll out there to start or who’s going to play in that game, we’ll be ready and prepared, and it’s about executing.”

The sample size isn't of games Dinwiddie has played with the Mavericks while Doncic is out of the lineup is not extensive. While the opponents were underwhelming, Dallas did win both with Dinwiddie stepping up significantly. He averaged 31.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Dinwiddie was tasked with initiating the offense more, hitting big shots and creating for teammates. With the Jazz having Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside in the paint, off-the-dribble shooting will be more important.

“The couple of games that (Doncic) hasn’t played and I’ve been in there, my usage goes way up,” Dinwiddie said. “I just try to continue to make plays and be aggressive, but just understand that it’s probably 30 pick-n-rolls versus 10.

“Obviously, everybody gets more possessions, of course. I’ll probably approach it similarly to when (Doncic) wasn’t playing before. I know my usage will be up like I said, but it’s a team effort. I don’t expect to shoulder the load completely.”

Preparing for the possibility of Doncic not being available is essential. However, Dinwiddie told reporters on Tuesday that he hasn't been given insight that his superstar teammate will be sidelined.

“I haven’t gotten any indication that he won’t be (playing), so I’m preparing as if he will be,” Dinwiddie said. “They haven’t told us anything. They haven’t said be ready.

“He seems solid to me. He doesn’t seem like a guy who is going to miss too much time, if any.”

The Mavericks' preference would clearly be to have their MVP candidate available in the playoffs. However, there is an understanding that everyone must take on more responsibility.

“I think it’s a next man’s up mentality,” Brunson said. “A player like Luka ... he’s a generational talent, a top-five player in the league. He does everything he wants on the court.

“I think for us, we’re going to have to step up and find a way to win.”

The Mavericks are not required to submit an official injury report to the NBA until Friday, which potentially limits the available information regarding Doncic's status in the meantime.