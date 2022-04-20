Skip to main content

LOOK: Mavs Star Luka Doncic Ramps Up in Practice; Available For Game 3?

It appears that Luka Doncic could be ready to make his series debut vs. the Jazz.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding the Dallas Mavericks right now. Not only were they able to tie their first-round playoff series with the Utah Jazz at 1-1 on Monday night behind Jalen Brunson’s 41-point performance, but now it’s looking like Luka Doncic might be ready to make his series debut as well.

gettyimages-1392223106-594x594
06C4A77F-4A99-4268-8CB4-183E53AA6441
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

On Wednesday, a video surfaced of Doncic getting up a handful of 3-point shots after practice. Doncic appeared to be moving as well as we’ve seen so far since he strained his left calf on April 10 in the Mavs’ regular-season finale vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

Although Doncic looks good physically right now, there’s still no official word on his availability for Thursday night’s Game 3 in Salt Lake City. However, if Doncic gets the thumbs up from Casey Smith and the Mavs’ training staff, he’ll be out there ready to go.

“If there’s no risk of (further) injury,” said Doncic after practice, “I’ll be out there.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dallas Mavericks, Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Play

Mavs Film Room: Dallas Exposes Familiar Jazz Defensive Blunders In Game 2 Win

Despite having Rudy Gobert as their anchor, the wheels came off the Utah Jazz defender in their Game 2 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

By Grant Afseth19 hours ago
19 hours ago
06C4A77F-4A99-4268-8CB4-183E53AA6441
Play

Mavs Take Momentum Into Game 3 vs. Jazz; Luka Doncic Returning?

The Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks added more pressure to the fully-healthy Utah Jazz by tying the series at 1-1 on Monday night.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

REPORT: ‘Optimism’ For Mavs Star Luka Doncic Playing Game 3 vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic faces optimism of a potential return to the lineup as their first-round series against the Utah Jazz shifts to Salt Lake City.

By Grant Afseth21 hours ago
21 hours ago
06C4A77F-4A99-4268-8CB4-183E53AA6441
gettyimages-1392222967-594x594
gettyimages-1392238170-594x594

Whether Doncic is able to play or not, though, the Mavs have proven that they can take care of business either way when focused and hitting their open shots. Dallas won Game 2, and they nearly won Game 1 as well despite shooting under 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep.

Will Dallas take back home court? The Mavs have only won in Utah once since April 2016, and that was on Aug. 10, 2020 when Tim Hardaway Jr. led with 27 points with Doncic out. Let’s see if they can keep surprising people.

Dallas Mavericks, Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
News

Mavs Film Room: Dallas Exposes Familiar Jazz Defensive Blunders In Game 2 Win

By Grant Afseth19 hours ago
06C4A77F-4A99-4268-8CB4-183E53AA6441
News

Mavs Take Momentum Into Game 3 vs. Jazz; Luka Doncic Returning?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff20 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

REPORT: ‘Optimism’ For Mavs Star Luka Doncic Playing Game 3 vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth21 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Now You Know: Doncic-Less Mavs Aren’t Here For Participation Trophies

By Dalton Trigg23 hours ago
USATSI_18112053_168388359_lowres
News

Live Or Die By The 3? Dallas Mavs Are 'Not Golden State'

By Bri AmaranthusApr 19, 2022
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

NBA Twitter Reacts to Massive Jalen Brunson Game in Mavs Win vs. Jazz

By Grant AfsethApr 19, 2022
Mavs - Maxi
News

Mavs-Jazz Game 2 Donuts: Record 3s Rain for Dallas in 110-104 Win

By Richie WhittApr 18, 2022
gettyimages-1240076814-594x594
News

Can You Believe It? Brunson 41 Points Leads Mavs Over Jazz in Game 2

By Dalton TriggApr 18, 2022