LOOK: Mavs Star Luka Doncic Ramps Up in Practice; Available For Game 3?

It appears that Luka Doncic could be ready to make his series debut vs. the Jazz.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding the Dallas Mavericks right now. Not only were they able to tie their first-round playoff series with the Utah Jazz at 1-1 on Monday night behind Jalen Brunson’s 41-point performance, but now it’s looking like Luka Doncic might be ready to make his series debut as well.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced of Doncic getting up a handful of 3-point shots after practice. Doncic appeared to be moving as well as we’ve seen so far since he strained his left calf on April 10 in the Mavs’ regular-season finale vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

Although Doncic looks good physically right now, there’s still no official word on his availability for Thursday night’s Game 3 in Salt Lake City. However, if Doncic gets the thumbs up from Casey Smith and the Mavs’ training staff, he’ll be out there ready to go.

“If there’s no risk of (further) injury,” said Doncic after practice, “I’ll be out there.”

Whether Doncic is able to play or not, though, the Mavs have proven that they can take care of business either way when focused and hitting their open shots. Dallas won Game 2, and they nearly won Game 1 as well despite shooting under 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep.

Will Dallas take back home court? The Mavs have only won in Utah once since April 2016, and that was on Aug. 10, 2020 when Tim Hardaway Jr. led with 27 points with Doncic out. Let’s see if they can keep surprising people.