Injured Luka Doncic Vows to Play in Mavs Playoff Game 3 - ‘If’

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic shares the latest on his recovery from a left calf strain ahead of the team's Game 3 matchup with the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 110-103 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of their first-round series. Despite not having Luka Doncic (left calf strain) available for either of the initial two games of this series, the Mavs face a 1-1 series tie entering Game 3.

Much of the attention is placed on Doncic's status ahead of Thursday. There's been increased optimism about his chance of playing at some point while the series is in Salt Lake City for Game 3 and Game 4.

After the Mavericks practiced on Wednesday, Doncic continued to increase his workload but made clear he won't rush the recovery process. Regardless, he sees progress being made as he works his way toward returning to the lineup. Simply put, if there isn't a risk of further injury, Doncic made clear he'll "be out there."

"If there's no risk of (further) injury, I'll be out there," Doncic said on Wednesday after practice. “Today and yesterday I did a little bit. We shouldn’t rush anything, but step by step, I think I’m improving a lot, and I’m getting better.”

While Doncic was sidelined for Game 2, the Mavericks experienced a breakthrough offensively by going small with Maxi Kleber at the five. He shot 8-11 from beyond the arc to set the tone as the team finished with a single-game franchise-record 22 made 3s.

With Jalen Brunson dropping a career-high 41 points, the circumstances were clear; the Jazz lack the necessary on-ball defenders to contain dribble penetration. Gaining Doncic back would add another dynamic option to break down Utah's defenders out in space to get into the paint in addition to his high-volume shot creation.

The Mavericks expect to have Doncic back in the lineup at some point in the series. Now, it's shifted to being a matter of when. By winning Game 2, Dallas bought more time for Doncic to get back into the fold without falling too far behind in the series.

Will Doncic play in Game 3? According to Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, the answer will be "just a matter of how he feels tomorrow."

"He’s doing the work that the medical staff has asked him to do, and there hasn’t been any setback," Kidd said. "He feels great, so I think he just continues to come in with that good attitude that at some point, he’ll get that green light to play.”

The Mavericks and Jazz face off in Game 3 at 8 p.m. (CT) on Thursday night. Check back with DallasBasketball.com for the latest on Doncic's injury recovery and for in-depth coverage throughout the series.