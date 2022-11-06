'Bullsh*t Shots': Mavs' Luka Doncic Speaks on Insane Plays vs. Raptors

During the Dallas Mavericks' 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors, Luka Doncic put on a show with some of his most spectacular plays at the start of the season.

Against a creative defense that deployed no shortage of different schemes in an attempt to slow him down, Doncic had a counter for all of them. At times, he broke out some dynamic countermeasures that will surely be included in his season-long highlight reel.

“Luka’s playing chess at a very high level,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “That’s what he does. He has seen everything, he enjoys the defense that can be changed on the fly to help with his creativity. And he had some dump-offs, too, where we had some weak-side threes that didn’t (go in). It makes him special.”

In a game that featured no shortage of highlight plays on Friday, Doncic's personal favorite was his use of the hook shot. It was a maneuver he showed off at times during EuroBasket play but hadn't yet utilized in an NBA game. With the shot clock winding down, he put it to use — releasing the ball over the 7-foot-2 wingspan of Scottie Barnes.

“Yeah, sometimes I do,” Doncic said. “The best play was my hook shot for sure. I laughed about that one. ... I like my coffee with a little Kareem.”

Among Doncic's top plays was a logic defying counter to the Raptors attempting to execute a sideline trap in ball screen coverage. Doncic used a spin move to split the two defender, then used a no-look pass before executing a spray-out to the weak-side corner for an open catch-and-shoot jumper.

Another play from Doncic that defied logic was a short-range turnaround jumper he converted after breaking down Precious Achiuwa off the dribble. After no shortage of between-the-legs dribbles, Doncic faded back off one leg and released a high arching shot — resulting in a make.

"I think I made too many moves. I think I had him beat the first time but then the ball escaped a little bit. I don't know what I did there, but it was a hard shot. I don't know how I made it. I thought it was short, but it just went in."

Doncic described plays of that nature as 'bullshit shots' that are fun plays when they work and you later see them on TV.

"It is just fun, man. Those plays are fun. Later when you see it on TV, everybody talks about it, but it is just fun. Tough shots – the bullshit shots – when you make them, are so fun.

Even Kidd, someone who sees Doncic try crazy plays in practice throughout the season, was surprised by what the team's superstar pulled off in the game.

“He did one of those little spin moves in front of me when he split the double team,” Kidd said. “I wonder if he surprises himself sometimes. Did he go through his legs like eight times?"

With how many versatile, wing-sized defenders the Raptors deploy in a given lineup, it's not easy for volume scorers to continue to succeed when attacking throughout a full game. It was going to require tough plays to be made. On Friday, Doncic certainly delivered in that regard.

