Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Magical Again as Mavs Outlast Raptors for 3rd Straight Win

After building a 19-point lead late in the third quarter, the Dallas Mavericks found themselves in a tight contest with the Toronto Raptors in crunch time. However, Luka Doncic's 35 points helped the Mavs win their third game in a row.

Both the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors came into Friday night's matchup at American Airlines Center seeking a third consecutive victory. After an up-and-down contest that featured a handful of runs from both teams, the Mavs ultimately defeated the Raptors, 111-110. Dallas improved to 5-3 on the season while Toronto dropped to 5-4.

Luka Doncic was as magical as always in this one, as he finished with 35 points, eight rebounds and six assists. He shot 10-15 from the field, including 12-14 from the free-throw line. At the end of the third quarter, Doncic ignited the home crowd pirouetting multiple times before nailing a rainbow fade-away over Precious Achiuwa.

It was Doncic's eighth consecutive 30+ point game, which is the second-most all-time behind only Wilt Chamberlain to start a season. He was feeling so good tonight, he even broke out his brand new hook-shot that was displayed for the first time in EuroBasket over the summer.

Although Doncic's offense makes the headlines, his defense was as impactful as ever on Friday. He was physical with the Raptors from start to finish and ended up with three steals and one block.

Spencer Dinwiddie was the Mavs' second-leading scorer with 21 points on 8-17 shooting. He hit two clutch free throws with three seconds remaining to help Dallas secure the one-point win. Dinwiddie had a season-high seven assists to go with two steals.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers
Play

Mavs vs. Raptors GAMEDAY: Dwight Powell to Start at Center Over JaVale McGee

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center on Friday night. The Mavs have won two games in a row, while the Raptors have won four out of five, so tonight’s matchup should be a fun one.

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.

By Grant Afseth
12D3F1D1-83F2-48F5-A97B-E719DCA01B6D
Play

NBA Roundup: Warriors Reeling, Mavs vs. Raptors Preview & Nets Suspend Kyrie

As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff

After leading by 19 points late in the third quarter, the Mavs' bench was unable to keep things from getting tight down the stretch. Holding onto big leads has been an issue for Dallas all season, but it was able to avoid a total meltdown this time around.

One reason the game was able to tighten up again was due to the amount of offensive fouls called on the Mavs in the fourth quarter. After what seemed like a light protest from Dinwiddie after one of the offensive fouls, Tony Brother's hit him with a technical foul. In Dinwiddie's postgame press conference, he says Brothers referred to him as a "bitch ass motherf*****." If that's the case, perhaps the NBA should find a way to give Brothers a technical foul of his own.

Next up, the Mavs will conclude their five-game homestand on Monday night when they take on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets have dominated news cycles this week due to Kyrie Irving's off-court distractions. Brooklyn has suspended Irving for a minimum of five games, so he won't be playing on Monday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers
News

Mavs vs. Raptors GAMEDAY: Dwight Powell to Start at Center Over JaVale McGee

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks
News

Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch

By Grant Afseth
12D3F1D1-83F2-48F5-A97B-E719DCA01B6D
News

NBA Roundup: Warriors Reeling, Mavs vs. Raptors Preview & Nets Suspend Kyrie

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Luka Doncic is Posting Up More, Providing Mavs with Major Advantages

By Grant Afseth
Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks
News

'It Was Big': Reggie Bullock Delivers When Mavs Needed Most vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth
Mavs - Luka Thunder
News

Mavs Main Man: Luka Doncic Doing Everything (Except for This One)

By Richie Whitt
kyrie luka net d
News

Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Ahead of Monday's Matchup with Mavs

By Zach Dimmitt
819C16BF-1EDE-4972-8DA7-1C7C1AA5AE77
News

Spencer Dinwiddie Hopes Mavs Fans Respect Dwight Powell’s Elite Work Ethic

By Dalton Trigg