LISTEN: Luka Doncic Struggles & Mavs Trade Rumors

Luka Doncic has struggled with his efficiency this season, yet the Dallas Mavericks are still in a good position in the West. On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we talk about that and all the NBA trade rumors involving the Mavs.

The Dallas Mavericks, despite all the injury and COVID trouble in the first half of this season, still find themselves in a pretty favorable position in the Western Conference standings. Dallas currently occupies the fifth seed in the West, and could climb even higher by the end of this month, given their softer schedule.

Although the Mavs have done well so far, superstar Luka Doncic has struggled at times, despite displaying impressive points, rebounds and assists per game averages. Whether it's the continued stopping and starting back up that has been caused by multiple ankle injuries, the new Wilson balls the NBA is using, his conditioning, or whatever else you want to name as a reason, the fact remains that Doncic just simply hasn't lived up to his First Team All-NBA standards.

No matter what the Mavs end up doing before the trade deadline, which is less than four weeks away now, Dallas will only go as far as Doncic will take them. Doncic has stepped up for the big moments in the past, so there's no reason to believe he can't turn the corner from being pretty good to great this season.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball, as well as a handful of callers, to talk about Doncic's struggles, his matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, all of the swirling NBA trade rumors involving the Mavs that include John Collins, Myles Turner, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, and much more:

If you enjoy listening to Mavs Step Back, be sure to sign up for Mavs Step Back PREMIUM to receive access to:

LIVE virtual watch parties (we are doing one tonight!)

Ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus episodes

Occasional exclusive written content

Our community discord channel

Exclusive giveaways (like this one here for a Luka Doncic rookie card)

As always, thanks for tuning in!