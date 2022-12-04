Luka Doncic, Mavs React to Facing Former Teammate Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson faced Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since signing with the New York Knicks.

The Dallas Mavericks managed an improbable run to the Western Conference Finals last season, with the play of Jalen Brunson being a critical factor. He departed to sign with the New York Knicks in free agency on a four-year, $104 million contract.

Brunson and his former teammates faced off for the first time since his departure on Saturday. The Mavs came out on top 122-100, achieving their second road win of the season after previously being 1-8.

“It was great, but also I’d say very weird at the end of the day,” Mavs guard Tim Hardaway Jr. said of facing his former teammate. “You’ve been with (Brunson) for three years, you play against him in practice, you know his tendencies on the court, you was his running mate coming off the bench a couple of times throughout your years in Dallas, so you kind of know what to expect.

“But also, when you’re gone for a summer and you’re not in the same training camp, you don’t know what the tendencies or what new style of play he probably picked up, because I know he’s a hard worker. So we were just trying to do the best we could to make it tough for him.”

Brunson left for the locker room during the first quarter, but he was able to return to action. He played 27 minutes, finishing with 13 points, two rebounds, and three assists. It wasn't a typical game for him, given he's averaging 21.3 points and 6.5 assists on the season.

“We just tried to give him different looks," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said of how they defended Brunson. “He’s good.

“He can get to the basket, he can shoot the (mid-range). We just tried to keep a body, keep him in front and contest every shot.”

Over the years, Brunson had established himself as an integral member of the Mavs' locker room — gaining close relationships with his teammates. For Luka Doncic, it "was hard" to see him play for the opposing team and he stated that Dallas does "miss him."

“It was hard to see him on the other team,” Doncic said. “We obviously miss him, but we just had to take care of business and win this game.”

The Mavs used an incredible 41-15 scoring differential in the third quarter to go from trailing by seven points at halftime to turning the game into a blowout. Doncic didn't have to play at all in the final period after racking up 30 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

A big part of the Mavs' victory was the success they achieved behind the 3-point line. They knocked down 23 shots from beyond the arc, which was tied for the second most in a single-game in franchise history. Hardaway, who scored 28 points, accounted for eight of those made 3s with Doncic (three), Spencer Dinwiddie (three), Maxi Kleber (three), and Reggie Bullock (three) each making at least three.

It won't be long until Brunson and the Mavs face off against each other. The Knicks play in Dallas on Dec. 27, which will mark his first game at the American Airlines Center since signing elsewhere.

