Mavs' Late-Game Execution Woes Reach New Low in Loss vs. Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks had a chance to improve to 3-2 with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and begin a five-game homestand on a high note. Now, they look to bounce back from a deflating 117-111 overtime loss on the second night of a back-to-back with the risk of falling to 2-4 through six games with a loss.

The Mavs have struggled to sustain leads early in the season. Against the Thunder, they received a 24-7 start to the fourth quarter with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood leading a plug-and-play lineup. Dallas held a 95-79 lead when Luka Doncic checked into the game with 5:41 remaining in regulation. Oklahoma City pulled off a massive run, but the Mavs still had a chance to win on the final possession, but the step-back mid-range jumper from Doncic didn't fall.

“It was good. I think it was a good shot," Doncic said of his possible game-winner. "Suddenly, with shooting the ball, I can’t make nothing. So, I probably should get into the lane next time but I think it was a good shot and one that I’m capable of making.”

There was a serious lack of execution from the Mavs' offense after their closing group took the floor. Dallas scored just 19 points while shooting 6-20 (30.0 percent) from the floor, 1-9 (11.1 percent) from 3-point range, and 6-9 (66.7 percent) on free throws from the 5:41 mark of the fourth quarter through the end of overtime.

As for the Thunder, they scored 38 points and shot 12-19 (63.2 percent) from the floor, 3-5 (60.0 percent) from deep, and 11-14 (78.6 percent) on free throws from the 5:41 mark of the fourth quarter through the end of overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14 of his 38 points during this span, but it was Isaiah Joe who stole the shot with 15 points, including the tough 3-pointer to force overtime.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, NBA teams were 9,975-1 when leading by at least 16 points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter over the last 25 years prior to the Mavs losing in such a situation. Dallas now holds a 1-3 record in games that involve a clutch situation with their sole win being against the collapsing Brooklyn Nets when they played on the second night of a back-to-back.

“Just took a look at a different lineup to close the game," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. "They went on an 11-2 run. You know, we had control of the game. When you look at early in the season, we have had leads in the fourth and we give them away. It’s something we got to look at. We look at a different lineup closing the game, it just didn’t go well.”

Kidd has experimented with different closing lineup combinations. In the Mavs' overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets in their previous outing, the team went with Tim Hardaway Jr. as the final member of their lineup. Against the Thunder, the decision was made to close with Wood. What Kidd is looking for going forward is for personnel that can contain dribble penetration and take pressure off Doncic. The Mavs shifted course and went with Maxi Kleber as the final starter in overtime.

“I think when you look at being able to guard the ball, we can’t just rely on Luka [Doncic]. Someone’s got to step up and make a shot or make a play … Being able to put different combinations out there. So far, I think we got them all in, close to, and so we got to figure out which ones are working.

"We didn’t go with Timmy [Hardaway Jr.] tonight. We left C-Wood [Christian Wood] out there with that group and it didn’t go well on either end, and that’s something we got to be better at. I think we worry about offense, but we took command of that game, and with six minutes left it started to go the other way. We just didn’t finish.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.