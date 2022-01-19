Mavs Donuts: Jerami Grant Trade Idea; Dallas Changes Course on Myles Turner?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS TAKE ON RAPTORS TONIGHT

Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks look to extend their winning streak with the Toronto Raptors in town. Can the Mavs defend home court? Can Nico Harrison talk to Masai Ujiri GM-to-GM and come away with Doncic’s ‘big brother’ Goran Dragic?

DONUT 2: COULD JERAMI GO FROM DETROIT TO DALLAS?

The asking price is high from the Detroit Pistons, but could the Mavs sneak around and acquire Jerami Grant? On the surface, Dallas appears to have the type trade pieces Detroit is asking for.

DONUT 3: MAVS MISSING ON MYLES?

After it was announced that Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner would be held out until after the February 10 trade deadline with what the team is calling a ‘stress reaction’ in his foot, the courtship between Turner and the Mavs is in question.

DONUT 4: CHANDLER CALLS IT QUITS

Former Dallas Maverick Chandler Parsons hadn't appeared in an NBA game since 2020 due to injuries he suffered from a car wreck in Atlanta. He spent two seasons with the Mavs from 2014-16.

DONUT 5: ON THIS DAY, 1977

Chicago Bulls guard Norm Van Lier hit the longest two-point field goal in NBA history, a shot measured at 84 feet in a game at San Antonio, but the Spurs still won, 115-107.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1998

Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn announced his 3,000th consecutive game. Hearn began broadcasting games for the Lakers in 1961 and began his streak in 1965. He went on to broadcast games until the 2002 NBA Finals, where the Lakers swept the New Jersey Nets. Hearn passed away on August 5, 2002.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 1999

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan returned to the NBA after his second retirement, joining the Washington Wizards as part owner and President of Basketball Operations.

DONUT 8: DONOVAN MITCHELL TO CONCUSSION PROTOCOL

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell suffered a concussion during Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

DONUT 9: NBA REFS CONDEMN DAK PRESCOTT

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in hot water with NBA referees after his postgame comments during a playoff loss Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

DONUT 10: 10-DAYS ARE HERE TO STAY

The NBA has extended the hardship contract policy through February 17. It was originally set to expire today.

DONUT 11: SHOULD LUKA START IN THE ALL-STAR GAME?

SI's Chris Mannix appears to believe that Doncic shouldn’t be a starter on All-Star Weekend. But who does he have starting over Luka?

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks continue their homestand against the Toronto Raptors in Dallas tonight. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.