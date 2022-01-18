Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City

The 24-19 Dallas Mavericks continue their fight for home-court advantage against the lottery-bound Oklahoma City Thunder. Get your live updates throughout the game courtesy of DallasBasketball.com

It seems the Dallas Mavericks are finding their stride at the perfect time of the season. In their second consecutive game with the trio of Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jalen Brunson in the lineup, the Mavericks face another lottery-bound opponent in the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center.

Currently, four losses out behind the four-seed Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas continues its pursuit of home-court advantage. In light of the playoff-level opponents coming up on the schedule, the Mavs would be wise to take care of business against the lowly Thunder tonight.

The last meeting vs. the Thunder ended in a feel-good 103-84 victory for Dallas on December 12, 2021. Mavericks' center Moses Brown scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds vs. his former team. Perhaps Brown's tenacious play will spread to others, especially with the Mavericks healthy for this matchup.

Although the Thunder doesn't have a record of a playoff contender, they have young players who pose a threat for the Mavericks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey make up a young but feisty backcourt tandem.

Fortunately for Dallas, the OKC holds a 29th ranked offensive rating, making sense of their 14-28 record. The Luka Doncic era hasn't been kind to the Thunder. In the past 10 contests, Dallas dominates the matchup with a 9-2 record over the rebuilding Thunder.

Disposing of the lesser-talented teams will only increase the Mavericks' chances of catching up with the red-hot Grizzlies in the West standings. Although the Thunder aren't a threat for the playoffs, the Mavericks have been known to play down to their competition in the previous years.

Will Dallas take care of business tonight? Follow DallasBasketball.com for live updates throughout the game.

Starting Lineups

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl