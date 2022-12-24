Reliving Every Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James Matchup Ahead of Mavs-Lakers Christmas Day
The Dallas Mavericks (17-16) are preparing to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (13-19) on Sunday in what will be their first Christmas Day game at American Airlines Center in 11 years.
Despite the Lakers' lousy record, aging superstar LeBron James is still very good individually, as he's averaging 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 49.3 percent in his 20th season. Not only that, but James also holds a 6-2 career record over Luka Doncic.
As we've witnessed a handful of times already this season, it doesn't matter what an opposing team's record is or how banged up the roster might be – they'll still have a chance to win if the Mavs aren't on their A-game. Dallas is coming off a 112-106 win over the 9-23 Houston Rockets ... and it took a 50-point explosion from Doncic to make sure a win was secured. The Lakers are coming off a 134-130 loss to the 9-24 Charolette Hornets despite James' game-high 34 points.
Ahead of the Mavs' Christmas Day matchup against the Lakers, let's take a look at how every other Luka vs. LeBron matchup has gone over the last five years:
Oct. 31, 2018
Lakers – 114, Mavs – 113
James: 29 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals
Doncic: 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal
Nov. 30, 2018
Lakers – 114, Mavs – 103
James: 28 points, five rebounds, four assists, one block
Doncic: six points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks
Nov. 1, 2019
Lakers – 119, Mavs 110 in overtime
James: 39 points, 12 rebounds, 16 assists, four steals, one block
Doncic: 31 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists, one block
Dec. 1, 2019
Mavs – 114, Lakers – 100
Doncic: 27 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, three steals
James: 25 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals
Dec. 29, 2019
Lakers – 108, Mavs – 95
James: 13 points, six rebounds, 13 assists, two steals
Doncic: 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals
Jan. 10, 2020
Lakers – 129, Mavs – 114
James: 35 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, one steal
Doncic: 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists
Dec. 25, 2020
Lakers – 138, Mavs 115
James: 22 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, one steal
Doncic: 27 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one block
March 1, 2022
Mavs – 109, Lakers – 104
Doncic: 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks, one steal
James: 26 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal
Although Doncic hasn't been able beat James' Lakers often in his career, the circumstances are much different this time around. Doncic is on an MVP pace, as he's averaging 32.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting 49.7 percent overall, including 35.2 percent from deep. And although James has but up good numbers this season, the Lakers have a bottom-five defense over the last month.
Regardless of the outcome, NBA fans everywhere should be in for a treat on Sunday. The Mavs and Lakers tip off at AAC at 1:30 p.m. central time on ABC/ESPN.
