Skip to main content

'3-Ball, Corner Pocket': Mavs, Bertans Find New Blueprint in Win Over Heat?

The Dallas Mavericks, and Davis Bertans, specifically, took advantage of their corner three-point looks in a big win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Could this be a blueprint for similar success going forward?

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks were down 59-51 on the road against the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat at halftime. This was after falling behind by as many as 13 points in the half. Miami's physical brand of basketball was making life hard on superstar Luka Doncic and others, but there was one spot where Dallas kept finding success - the corner three.

Through the first two periods, the Mavs shot a total of 10 three-pointers from the corner and converted on five of them. The Dallas coaching staff quickly realized that Miami was showing a weak point in its defense and made sure the players kept attacking it throughout the game.

IMG_0929
luk mi bash
luk but mi

"At halftime we talked about it," said head coach Jason Kidd after his team stormed back to capture a 107-99 win. "Whoever wants to make a corner three, get to the corner because it's going to be open tonight."

Sure enough, the Mavs heard that message loud and clear, as they generated eight more corner threes in the second half and knocked down half of them yet again. On the night, Dallas shot 18-41 (43.9 percent) from deep and 9-of-18 (50 percent) from corner threes specifically.

"The only thing that went through my mind was having fun," said Davis Bertans, who scored 12 points off the bench in his Mavericks debut. "I was enjoying myself on the court. ... The very basics of what the coaching staff is asking on both sides of the floor is very simple. ... When the ball starts moving, when the players start moving, it's just easy."

USATSI_17692040
USATSI_17693378

Corner threes the shortest, and therefore theoretically the easiest, of all three-point shots. This is especially true for Bertans, who has only shot 32 percent from deep this season, but sees those percentages skyrocket when just looking at the corners. He hit 3-of-7 from deep overall against the Heat, but 2-of-3 from the corners.

Recommended Articles

Bertans
Play

'3-Ball, Corner Pocket': Mavs, Bertans Find New Blueprint in Win Over Heat?

The Dallas Mavericks, and Davis Bertans, specifically, took advantage of their corner three-point looks in a big win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Could this be a blueprint for similar success going forward?

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
USATSI_17692040
Play

Top 4 Observations from Mavs Comeback Win Over Heat

The Dallas Mavericks came back from being down 13 points to defeat the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com breaks down the four biggest observations of the game.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
luk but mi
Play

'Patient' Luka Doncic & New Mavs Earn Upset Win at Miami Heat

When the Mavericks oppose the Heat, as was the case Tuesday in Miami, it’s about Finals memories. memories. Was Dallas able to manufacture some new memories?

9 hours ago
9 hours ago

“We think Davis [Bertans] is going to surprise a lot of people,” Cuban told DallasBasketball.com in an exclusive interview following the trade of Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards.

"We generate a lot of corner threes, and Davis should do really well as a result. Even in a down year, he is shooting 57 percent from the corners and has shot more than 56 percent from the corners in four of the past five years."

Although many viewed Bertans' contract as an albatross given how he's played since signing it two offseasons ago, perhaps his former team just simply wasn't using him the way he needed to be used. Morale could have something to do with it as well, as Bertans recently exposed some of what was going on with the chemistry issues in Washington.

It's only one game, so we're not going to predict that this will see this kind of production from Bertans and the Mavs every game going forward. But that production sure did seem to come surprisingly easily against one of the best teams in the league on Tuesday night.

For a team that was just hoping to get pretty much anything in return of getting off of Porzingis' contract, Dallas will definitely take it, whether its a sustainable new blueprint for success or not.

Bertans
News

'3-Ball, Corner Pocket': Mavs, Bertans Find New Blueprint in Win Over Heat?

1 minute ago
USATSI_17692040
News

Top 4 Observations from Mavs Comeback Win Over Heat

7 hours ago
luk but mi
News

'Patient' Luka Doncic & New Mavs Earn Upset Win at Miami Heat

9 hours ago
79525451-D092-4499-9883-423FB3306ABE
News

Dragic Gets Buyout: Lakers, Warriors as Suitors; What About Mavs?

16 hours ago
57C9186E-228B-4F8F-9560-FE4FDBB89F68
News

‘Whoops’: Sixers Harden Doesn’t Opt In to Final Contract Year

17 hours ago
USATSI_12433132_168388359_lowres
News

Dragic, Doncic, and New Mavs: Dallas vs. Miami Heat GAMEDAY

21 hours ago
USATSI_17674395
News

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Wins Award; Wizards Chemistry & NBA Roundup

22 hours ago
USATSI_17657005_168388359_lowres
News

NBA Power Rankings: Where Do Mavs Fall After Trade Deadline?

Feb 14, 2022