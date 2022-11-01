Mavs Step Back: Doncic's Historic Pace, Starter Case for Josh Green & A 3-Way Kevin Durant Trade Idea

It's been an up-and-down season for the Dallas Mavericks so far, who own a 3-3 record through six games and have yet to string together multiple wins. Despite the inconsistencies, the Mavs know that they were a few bounces away from having a much better record.

In the team's three losses, the average margin of defeat has been 3.3 points, and Luka Doncic had a chance to win each of those games at the regulation buzzer. Doncic is on a historic pace by averaging 36.7 points per game and becoming the first player to score 30+ points in the first six games of a season since Michael Jordan did it in 1986. If the rest of the Mavs' roster can continue to build chemistry, the wins will start to rack up with Doncic playing the way he is.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Drew Johnson talk about whether or not they've ever witnessed something like what Doncic is doing at the start of this season. From there, the guys recap the Mavs' bounce-back win over the Orlando Magic, identify the team's biggest weaknesses, make a case for Josh Green to eventually become a starter, and much more.

Dalton and Drew close things out by discussing the ramifications of a hypothetical three-way trade between the Mavs, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets that would send Kevin Durant to Dallas. You can listen to the entire episode here:

