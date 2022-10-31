Luka Doncic's 44 Points Leads Mavs in Bounce-Back Win Over Magic

The Dallas Mavericks entered Sunday's matchup against the Orlando Magic after a 117-110 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder after holding a 16-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Mavs took care of business on Sunday by defeating the Magic 114-105.

The Mavs established another fourth-quarter double-digit lead against the Magic and had the challenge of maintaining it Orlando brought it within single digits down the stretch, but Dallas ultimately held on to win.

Doncic scored 30 points of his 44 points in the first half alone, marking his seventh consecutive performance reaching the 30-point threshold. Meeting that mark has set a new franchise record for the most consecutive 30-point performances.

It was a common approach for Doncic to operate with his back to the basket and hunt mismatches in the process. He was aggressive in attacking the lane on drives, too. The results were strong as he shot 15-17 on two-point field goals.

It was another underwhelming perimeter shooting night from the Mavs as they finished 11-35 from deep. Dallas did receive timely makes down the stretch from their supporting cast talents, with Dorian Finney-Smith knocking down a pair of made 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd continued to experiment with lineup combinations. Dwight Powell received playing time for the second consecutive game with JaVale McGee back in the lineup after being sidelined for a game for rest.

There is a significant style difference between the Mavs' two opponents during this back-to-back. With Chet Holmgren sidelined, the Thunder do not deploy a traditional big man altogether. On the other hand, the Magic often throw out oversized lineups. Dallas struggled to contain Oklahoma City's quicker unit.

The Mavs return to action on Wednesday when they take on the Utah Jazz in what will be Game 3 of a five-game homsetand.

