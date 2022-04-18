Skip to main content

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Not MVP Finalist

Despite a dominant second half of the regular season, Luka Doncic didn’t make it into the top three of MVP voting.

The NBA announced the 2021-22 awards finalists for the regular season Sunday, and Luka Doncic did not make the cut. Each award has three finalists, and the Dallas Mavericks star was expected to be in the mix for MVP. 

Doncic finished the season averaging 28.4 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent from 3-point range and 74 percent from the line. However, those stellar numbers did not land Doncic in the threesome of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. 

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic shot a career best 35.3% from 3 this season.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to their first 50 win season since 2014-15.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks

Luka Doncic led Dallas to a key win at the end of the season against Milwaukee.

Something that might have hurt Doncic's chances at MVP, despite being a preseason favorite in the race, was his playing shape heading into the season. Even if it's considered a slow start, he averaged 25.4 points, eight rebounds and eight assists before the New Year.

Doncic and the Mavs went on a run after the All-Star break, going 17-6 down the stretch. One the Celtics at 17-5 were better. During that span, Doncic went on a career run by averaging 30.2 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal 47-percent shooting, including 38.5 percent from 3. 

Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic led Dallas to their best regular season since 2010-11.

Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks

Dorian Finney-Smith had another career-best season, largely in part to his chemistry with Luka Doncic.

Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

In his first season as Dallas' head coach, Jason Kidd led Dallas to 52 wins.

The Mavs were also shut out of all the other awards. Jason Kidd had to be considered in the mix for Coach of the Year, but wasn't a finalist. He should receive votes.

Despite not being in the awards race, the Mavs accomplished much during the regular season. Dallas went 52-30, the the most wins for the franchise in a season since the title-winning 2011 team won 57.

