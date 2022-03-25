Skip to main content

Big Mavs Weekend vs. Wolves, Jazz; Last MVP Push From Luka Doncic

Although Luka Doncic isn’t the favorite for MVP, the way the Dallas Mavericks finish out the regular season could make a big difference.

With the biggest weekend of Dallas Mavericks basketball this season about to take off, we recorded a fresh Mavs Step Back Podcast episode to help you prepare for it.

77D154DA-2823-4057-A727-DD1F017A2FCB
D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
USATSI_17945908

Host Dalton Trigg talks about the important games the Mavs face against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Utah Jazz on Sunday, Maxi Kleber’s continued struggles shooting the ball, why Luka Doncic should be just as much in the MVP mix as Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid, and much more.

Jason Kidd on Kleber’s struggles: "What I love about Maxi [Kleber] and what he's doing, is he's shooting the ball still. Most people just turn it down and not even look. He's shooting it and they do look good — I swear they're going in.

“He has to [keep taking the shots]. He's taking them and they're going to fall for him. When they do, it's just going to make the offense that much easier."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
Play

‘New Roles, Same Mentality’: Dinwiddie, Brunson Raise Mavs’ Playoff Ceiling

Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson star in secondary guard roles for the Dallas Mavericks.

By Grant Afseth2 hours ago
2 hours ago
6CF824BF-57B6-4979-939A-FCD6EF014DFA
Play

Jason Kidd: Mavs Not 'Scoreboard Watching' for Playoff Push

Moving up in Western Conference playoff picture not immediate goal for Dallas Mavericks

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
4 hours ago
C9507ED5-86C4-4CB2-9ECF-CD796C46649D
Play

Turning Back Clock to 2011: Doncic, Mavs Can Surpass 50 Wins

Mavs poised for 50+, Cowboys giving away assets and Rangers' offense scoring runs in the desert, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Doncic on his biggest goal and MVP noise: “NBA championship. That’s my next jump. That’s all I want. If I get the MVP, it would be awesome, but I always put the NBA championship [first].”

If Doncic is fully healthy and can get some rest in before the playoffs begin, the Mavs are capable of beating any opponent on any given night. Perhaps Doncic’s comments above inspired Nick Wright’s recent prediction that has the Mavs going to the NBA Finals this year.

99F22AD2-0B5A-4479-BF96-CD70A012814D
0D1E9802-DF10-4216-9242-1CE9B08EE8BB
8E28D0F4-40D9-4A8B-BD33-1A09F18D4BB3

Thanks for listening to Mavs Step Back! If you want to make sure you never miss out on any of the action, be sure to:

  • Join our discord channel for FREE live watch parties via the Playback app
  • Subscribe anywhere you listen to your podcasts
  • Leave us a five-star review on either Apple Podcasts or Spotify to be automatically entered for future Mavs tickets giveaways

Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

‘New Roles, Same Mentality’: Dinwiddie, Brunson Raise Mavs’ Playoff Ceiling

By Grant Afseth2 hours ago
6CF824BF-57B6-4979-939A-FCD6EF014DFA
News

Jason Kidd: Mavs Not 'Scoreboard Watching' for Playoff Push

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
C9507ED5-86C4-4CB2-9ECF-CD796C46649D
News

Turning Back Clock to 2011: Doncic, Mavs Can Surpass 50 Wins

By Richie Whitt6 hours ago
C2A9327D-12E1-4C7C-9114-B45025B7D232
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas 'Magic Number' to Avoid Play-In; Can Luka Doncic Win MVP?

By Dalton Trigg6 hours ago
8769E711-3B0E-4FE9-9C8E-0C6CB44F679D
News

Doncic Returns, Mavs Rematch vs. Timberwolves GAMEDAY

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
News

'Wake Up!': Finney-Smith Speaks Up, Mavs Avoid 'Dangerous' Letdown

By Grant Afseth17 hours ago
9237C3DD-ED2C-4D69-BA50-F0C749C03280
News

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Estate Renews Contract With Nike

By DallasBasketball.com Staff21 hours ago
0D1E9802-DF10-4216-9242-1CE9B08EE8BB
News

Luka Doncic, Mavs Going to NBA Finals - Analyst Nick Wright

By Dalton Trigg23 hours ago