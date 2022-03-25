Big Mavs Weekend vs. Wolves, Jazz; Last MVP Push From Luka Doncic

Although Luka Doncic isn’t the favorite for MVP, the way the Dallas Mavericks finish out the regular season could make a big difference.

With the biggest weekend of Dallas Mavericks basketball this season about to take off, we recorded a fresh Mavs Step Back Podcast episode to help you prepare for it.

Host Dalton Trigg talks about the important games the Mavs face against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Utah Jazz on Sunday, Maxi Kleber’s continued struggles shooting the ball, why Luka Doncic should be just as much in the MVP mix as Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid, and much more.

Jason Kidd on Kleber’s struggles: "What I love about Maxi [Kleber] and what he's doing, is he's shooting the ball still. Most people just turn it down and not even look. He's shooting it and they do look good — I swear they're going in.

“He has to [keep taking the shots]. He's taking them and they're going to fall for him. When they do, it's just going to make the offense that much easier."

Doncic on his biggest goal and MVP noise: “NBA championship. That’s my next jump. That’s all I want. If I get the MVP, it would be awesome, but I always put the NBA championship [first].”

If Doncic is fully healthy and can get some rest in before the playoffs begin, the Mavs are capable of beating any opponent on any given night. Perhaps Doncic’s comments above inspired Nick Wright’s recent prediction that has the Mavs going to the NBA Finals this year.

