Where Does Luka Doncic Rank Among NBA's Top Young Talents?

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was recently ranked among the top 25 players under 25 in the NBA. Where does he stack up?

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks displayed a lot of confidence that Luka Doncic was the franchise's future when they made a draft-night trade to gain the necessary position to select him.

The choice to pick Doncic has paid significant dividends for the Mavericks already. He has since earned consecutive All-NBA First-Team nods and is a favorite to win the MVP award once again entering the 2021-22 season.

READ MORE: Mavs’ Luka Doncic Receives NBA 2K Mural in Deep Ellum

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently ranked the top 25 players in the NBA under the age of 25. As one might expect, Doncic was among the names who cracked the list.

Well, Doncic not only made the cut, but he also topped the whole list. In fact, Hughes went as far as to say Doncic is most likely to win multiple MVPs over the next five years.

If you had to pick the player most likely to collect multiple MVP trophies over the next five years, you'd be a fool to go with anyone but Doncic, who'll probably win at least one before he ages himself off this list in 2024.

There is much debate made about how Doncic and Trae Young stacks up against each other. Young did not end up ranking directly behind Young as he finished third on the list. It was Jayson Tatum who ranked second on this edition.

READ MORE: Mavs Coach Jason Kidd: Luka Doncic Ready to Take on the World

So far, Doncic has put up incredible averages of 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists in 13 career playoff games. He can elevate his game to historic levels but has not received enough support to push the Mavericks past the first round of the playoffs.

There is no denying that Doncic is an elite player. Now, the Mavericks must do what it takes to surround him with the necessary talent to win in the competitive Western Conference.