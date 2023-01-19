Luka Doncic Says Report of Mavs Roster Influence 'Not True'

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic denied pushing the front office to make changes to the current roster after Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a run to the Western Conference Finals last season but came short of their goal of winning an NBA title. After matching up against a team other than a healthy LA Clippers team with elite wings like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it proved how impactful Luka Doncic truly is on playoff basketball.

The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns proved incapable of finding answers to contain Doncic in the first two rounds of the Mavs' playoff run. The Golden State Warriors were better equipped to handle the rest of Doncic's supporting cast by deploying Draymond Green on the No. 2 option, Jalen Brunson, when needed.

With Brunson now a member of the New York Knicks, the calculus that goes into formulating a sufficient supporting cast around Doncic to contend for a title becomes more complicated. With a first-round pick in 2023 and protections that potentially carry through 2025, the Mavs are unlimited in short-term options. Holding a 24-22 record through 46 games isn't meeting the mark.

It was reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Wednesday that Doncic has "strongly indicated" to the Mavs that he wants the team to upgrade the roster ahead of the trade deadline. Doncic denied the report when asked about it after the Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He did explain that he talks to Mavs management more now than he used to earlier in his NBA career.

“Obviously, people who are next to me – who I talk to – they know that [report] is not true," Doncic said. "I didn’t say anything about that. I talk to Nico [Harrison]. I talk to Fin [Michael Finley] more than I used to. That’s just the way I talk to them. We have great communication [and] that just stays between us.”

Before the Mavs even tipped off against the Hawks, team governor Mark Cuban refuted the validity of the report: “Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster.”

Whether Doncic vocalizes a desire for roster changes or not, there is undoubtedly a pressure that all teams with a superstar faces. When the short-term results are not reaching a high threshold, the long-term future of that player becomes a focus. That's just the nature of the NBA.

When putting aside the need fora co-star, the Mavs could benefit from adding another experienced ball handler, another versatile wing, and another playable big man. Finding the right opportunities to address those needs ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline wouldn't be easy, but could go a long way if done.

The Mavs have to improve defensively if they stand a chance to pull off a deep playoff run. The goal is to make major strides once Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith gain a rhythm after returning from injury, but the big piece to monitor is Maxi Kleber. He serves an instrumental role as a switchable defender with rim protection ability.

Christian Wood suffering a fractured thumb adds potential complication to the Mavs' short-term outlook. The team announced the injury on Thursday, but it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined. He will be evaluated next week.

In terms of the possibility of making a trade for a co-star, the ideal timing from an asset standpoint would be to wait past this season. The Mavs could ask the Knicks to remove the protection on their 2023 first-round pick to open up the years that are limited by protections carrying through 2025. Waiting for the pick to covey this summer would later open the option of sending a greater war-chest of picks in the next league year.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.