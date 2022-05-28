Skip to main content

Jalen Brunson's Free Agency 'Top Priority' for Mavs, Says GM Nico Harrison

The Mavs could be in for a busy summer, but retaining Jalen Brunson appears to be the first thing they want to take care of when the free agency bell rings.

The Dallas Mavericks' 2021-22 season is officially in the books, and now, the front office will shift focus to the offseason in hopes of upgrading the roster around Luka Doncic.

Dallas has been linked to Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert in trade rumors, and most recently, Chicago Bulls star shooting guard Zach LaVine in free agency buzz, but according to Mavs GM Nico Harrison, the team will look to take care of some in-house business before moving on to other possibilities.

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors

"[Jalen Brunson is] the top priority. We've got to figure that out," said Harrison during his exit interview on Friday. "Obviously, we're not in control of it, but he's definitely a priority. We want to re-sign him. He knows it. We want him back. He'll be a big part of our future."

Brunson, who will be 26 years old before next season begins, will be an unrestricted free agent in five weeks from now with no shortage of interested suitors. He had a breakout year under first-year Mavs head coach Jason Kidd, who inserted him into the starting lineup permanently after the first few months of the season.

Brunson averaged career highs across the board with 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assist. He raised his level of play even higher in the Mavs' run to the Western Conference Finals by averaging 21.6 points per game.

gettyimages-1399481523-594x594
gettyimages-1398732771-594x594
gettyimages-1398402516-594x594

Although some teams, like the Detroit Pistons, will have the cap space to sign Brunson outright if he chooses to leave, the Mavs can still exceed the salary cap and luxury tax to outbid any offer he receives. Not only do the Mavs want to keep Brunson, but they believe he wants to stick around Dallas as well.

"We can pay him more than anybody," Mavs owner Mark Cuban told NBA reporter Marc Stein on Thursday. "I think he wants to stay and that's most important."

