Release Date Announced for Doncic's Signature Shoe with Jordan Brand

Various colorways of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic’s new signature shoe will be made available on a handful of different dates throughout 2022.

“I can tell you this, they’re in the works with Jordan [on an official signature shoe]. It’s on its way. Stay tuned. [Luka] has earned it.”

Those were the words of Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison during our exclusive 1-on-1 interview in when asked about why Luka Doncic has had to wait so long to get a signature shoe.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic chats it up with Boban Marjanovic as the Mavs beat the Kings. Luka Doncic at the annual 'Mavs Ball.' Luka Doncic celebrates a 3-pointer vs. the Warriors.

For some odd reason, Jordan Brand decided to give Zion Williamson his own shoe before Doncic, even though Williamson was drafted a year later.

That is about to change, though, as Jordan Brand formally announced on Monday that the Jordan Luka 1s will drop on various dates throughout 2022, with the first batch becoming available on June 30.

“While a signature shoe was pretty much expected as part of the [2019] endorsement deal, we can confirm that a number of colorways of the Jordan Luka 1 signature shoe are confirmed to release in 2022, with specific colorways and tentative release dates laid out below,” reported SneakerNews.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Ja Morant and Luka Doncic during a Mavs win earlier this season. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James does his best to contest a Luka Doncic 3-pointer. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic looks on at Crypto.com Arena as the Mavs take down the Lakers.

“Based on information shared with us, the Luka 1 could possibly have an alternate name – the Sly Fox. However, it seems more than likely that Jordan Brand will stick to the simple name and number format due to the recognition behind Luka’s name. While we do not have any photos to share, we do know that full family sizes are confirmed for some of the colorways – most of which encompass Mavs colors, basic black/red combinations, and a few other energetic styles."

After nearly four full seasons, three All-Star appearances, two All-NBA First Team selections (with a third possibly on its way) and two epic playoff battles with the LA Clippers that has him currently averaging the most postseason points per game in league history, Doncic is finally going to receive the ultimate recognition that a shoe brand can give an athlete. Better late than never, right, Mavs fans?