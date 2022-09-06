EuroBasket GAMEDAY: Mavs' Luka Doncic, Slovenia Face Germany in Rematch

Nine days ago in a World Cup Qualifier, Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team lost their first contest of the calendar year to Germany in blowout fashion, 90-71. Despite the loss – and an unfortunate ankle injury that forced him to leave the game temporarily – Doncic finished with a team-high 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Now, in EuroBasket 2022 group play, Slovenia and Germany are set to play each other in a high-anticipated rematch. Will Doncic's new wrist injury keep hindering his 3-point shooting? Will German guard Dennis Schroder continue to impress the Dallas Mavericks' front office members sitting courtside? Let's get ready for some exciting midday international basketball.

WHAT TO WATCH: Slovenia is coming off an upset loss to Bosnia where Doncic shot 0-8 from deep. It was Doncic's first ever loss in EuroBasket play. He was previously 11-0. We're expecting a big bounce-back game from Slovenia in this one.

Germany has yet to lose in EuroBasket play. They're 13-1 in their last 14 games. Although Germany has looked incredible, expect a much more competitive game than what we witnessed on Aug. 28. It's hard to beat Doncic twice ... especially when he has a chip on his shoulder.

WHO: SLOVENIA VS. GERMANY

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Koln Arena (Koln, Germany)

TV: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

ODDS: As of 8:00 a.m. CT, Slovenia is 4.5 favorites against Germany. Perhaps people are betting on Doncic taking that last blowout loss to Germany personally.

LAST WORD: Although the loss to Bosnia was surprising to all of us, Doncic knows that his team can get beat on any given night if they let their guard down.

“This Group is insane. ... All six teams are very competitive. You could lose to any team. All the games are really great to watch. Great for fans. But it’s a really tough Group because anybody can beat you.”

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.

Catch up on the latest Mavs Step Back Podcast episodes: