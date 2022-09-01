Luka Doncic, Slovenia Defeat Lithuania in EuroBasket 2022 Opener

Luka Doncic and Slovenia participated in their first game in EuroBasket 2022 in Cologne, Germany on Thursday. The result was a thrilling 92-85 win over Lithuania.

It undoubtedly was a battle of contrasting basketball styles. Lithuania deploys Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas in the frontcourt while Slovenia has a backcourt consisting of Doncic and Goran Dragic.

Neither team managed to create much separation during this game. The momentum swung in Lithuania's favor for much of the fourth quarter. After Lithuania's hot perimeter shooting cooled off, Slovenia regained control.

Doncic managed the game in the final five minutes by taking advantage of Lithuania's slower-footed big men out in space. Between spoon feeding his teammates for finishes at the rim and making his free throws when it counted, he was instrumental in leading Slovenia to victory.

Doncic set the tone overall with his masterful passing display for Slovenia with 10 assists and plenty of hockey assists. He scored 14 points but shot just 4-14 from the floor, 1-8 from the perimeter, and 5-8 on free throws.

Dragic played an important role for Slovenia with a team-high 19 points, including a pivotal made 3-pointer in clutch-time. However, the leading scorer was Mike Tobey with 24 points, who often was on the receiving end of Doncic's passes. One has to wonder what was going through the minds of the Mavs’ front office members, who had a front-row seat to Dragic’s performance after essentially passing on him in free agency.

Lithuania was led by Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Marius Grigonis. With 19 points, Kuzminskas thrived attacking Doncic in the post in addition to shooting 3-3 from beyond the arc. Grigonis chipped in 18 points mostly from inside the arc.

Doncic improves to a career record of 10-0 in EuroBasket play when suiting up for Slovenia. He returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 1:30 p.m. (CDT) when taking on Hungary.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.