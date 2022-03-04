'We've Grown Up': Luka Leads Mavs Past Warriors ... Again!

Mavericks beat the Golden State for the second time in five days, clinching the season series.

Behind another superb effort from Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks rolled over the Golden State Warriors 122-113 Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

February's Western Conference Player of the Month scored 41, as the Mavs (38-25) won for their third consecutive game and fifth in the last six.

Dallas also claimed a 3-1 season series win over the Warriors, who sits second in the Western Conference at 43-20. The Mavs shot 45.9 percent from beyond the arc, and withstood a fourth-quarter surge from Golden State.

Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Doncic smelled blood in the water early. Scoring 19 in the first quarter points set the stage for another special night in a run of special nights lately. Spencer Dinwiddie continued his solid play since donning a Mavs uniform with 17 points off the bench.

Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to score as Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) and center Dwight Powell (7) defend during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and guard Jalen Brunson (13) defend during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Though the Mavs were in control for the majority of the game, Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry did their best to keep the visitors in striking distance. The backcourt mates combined to shoot 7-11 from deep and score 44. Warriors rookie Moses Moody tied the game at 104-104 with a 3-pointer midway through the fourth after the officials missed a shot-clock reset two possessions prior that resulted in a nine-point swing in Golden State's direction. Dallas battled adversity, though, and stayed the course.

"We just stayed together," Doncic said. "Mentally, we’re there. We’ve grown up."

Doncic and Dinwiddie led an ending kick, as Dallas ended the game with an 18-9 spurt. The Mavs have made a habit of finishing strong this week, pulling away late for wins at Golden State on Sunday and at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Dallas remains home to face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday afternoon. Follow Dallasbasketball.com for coverage on all things Mavs.