Mavs' Luka Doncic Set On Passing Warriors For Third Seed

After beating the Utah Jazz, there's a pathway for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to finish third in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks moved a game ahead of the Utah Jazz into fourth place in the Western Conference after Sunday's 114-100 win.

Luka Doncic did his part with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes. With the Mavs and Jazz both going into the game with matching 45-29 records, Doncic understood the stakes.

“One game ahead," Doncic said. "That’s what we wanted, but it’s a long way to go. It’s like seven or eight games left, so we have to keep our composure and focus on the next opponent and try to win every game.”

Doncic has expressed how gaining home-court advantage is the Mavericks' goal for the rest of the regular season. After beating Utah earlier this month, Doncic talked about its importance.

“I think four and fifth spot is a lot of difference," Doncic said. "When you’re four you have the home advantage and that’s a big thing. We never had it since I’ve been here. So, I think we’re trying to get the home advantage for sure.”

No reason to stop at the fourth seed. Given Golden State's struggles with Stephen Curry sidelined, Doncic has his sights set on overtaking the Warriors for third.

"If the Warriors lose and we win two we’re right there, and that’s even better than fourth place,” Doncic said.

Golden State (48-27) went into Monday with a two-game lead over Dallas (46-29) for third in the West. The Warriors have lost two in a row and Curry is possibly sidelined for the rest of the regular season. Both teams have seven games left.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has avoided "scoreboard watching" and continues to focus on the next opponent. Dallas plays host to the Los Angeles Lakers, likely without LeBron James, on Tuesday night.

“We haven’t done anything,” Kidd said. “Our next opponent is the Lakers and that’s all we’re focused on.

“We did what we had to do [Sunday] and that was protect home. Now our next opponent is the Lakers, who are fighting for something, too. So we now have to turn the page and get ready for LeBron and that group.”