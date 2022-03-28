Skip to main content

Mavs' Luka Doncic Set On Passing Warriors For Third Seed

After beating the Utah Jazz, there's a pathway for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to finish third in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks moved a game ahead of the Utah Jazz into fourth place in the Western Conference after Sunday's 114-100 win. 

Luka Doncic did his part with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes. With the Mavs and Jazz both going into the game with matching 45-29 records, Doncic understood the stakes. 

“One game ahead," Doncic said. "That’s what we wanted, but it’s a long way to go. It’s like seven or eight games left, so we have to keep our composure and focus on the next opponent and try to win every game.”

USATSI_17977893

Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic

USATSI_17977894

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

USATSI_17977805

Maxi Kleber vs. Utah Jazz

Doncic has expressed how gaining home-court advantage is the Mavericks' goal for the rest of the regular season. After beating Utah earlier this month, Doncic talked about its importance. 

“I think four and fifth spot is a lot of difference," Doncic said. "When you’re four you have the home advantage and that’s a big thing. We never had it since I’ve been here. So, I think we’re trying to get the home advantage for sure.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

lebron luka
Play

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic Speaks on Dallas Vs. Utah; LeBron James Injury Update

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines, including relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Dalton Trigg4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17977773
Play

'Controlling Destiny': Doncic, Mavs Beat Jazz, Take 4th in West

In one of the most important games of the season, the Dallas Mavericks came out on top.

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
16 hours ago
USATSI_17857503_168388359_lowres
Play

Fight for 4th: Mavs ‘Keep Shooting’ vs. Jazz GAMEDAY

Winner will have sole possession of the fourth-seed in the Western Conference standings.

By Bri AmaranthusMar 27, 2022
Mar 27, 2022

No reason to stop at the fourth seed. Given Golden State's struggles with Stephen Curry sidelined, Doncic has his sights set on overtaking the Warriors for third. 

"If the Warriors lose and we win two we’re right there, and that’s even better than fourth place,” Doncic said. 

USATSI_17857503_168388359_lowres

Mike Conley Guards Luka Doncic

USATSI_17977896

Luka Doncic vs. Utah Jazz

USATSI_17977773

Luka Doncic Shoots Fallaway Jumper vs. Utah Jazz

Golden State (48-27) went into Monday with a two-game lead over Dallas (46-29) for third in the West. The Warriors have lost two in a row and Curry is possibly sidelined for the rest of the regular season. Both teams have seven games left.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has avoided "scoreboard watching" and continues to focus on the next opponent. Dallas plays host to the Los Angeles Lakers, likely without LeBron James, on Tuesday night.

“We haven’t done anything,” Kidd said. “Our next opponent is the Lakers and that’s all we’re focused on.

“We did what we had to do [Sunday] and that was protect home. Now our next opponent is the Lakers, who are fighting for something, too. So we now have to turn the page and get ready for LeBron and that group.”

lebron luka
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic Speaks on Dallas Vs. Utah; LeBron James Injury Update

By Dalton Trigg4 hours ago
USATSI_17977773
News

'Controlling Destiny': Doncic, Mavs Beat Jazz, Take 4th in West

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
USATSI_17857503_168388359_lowres
News

Fight for 4th: Mavs ‘Keep Shooting’ vs. Jazz GAMEDAY

By Bri AmaranthusMar 27, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

'Technical Difficulties': Mavs' Luka Doncic Flirts with NBA Suspension

By Grant AfsethMar 27, 2022
D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
News

'More Than Home Court': Jason Kidd, Mavs Seek Improvements vs. Jazz

By Grant AfsethMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17962342
News

2022 NBA Draft: 5 Potential Mavs Prospects

By Richard StaymanMar 26, 2022
Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs vs. Jazz for Home-Court Advantage; Will Celtics Beat Timberwolves?

By DallasBasketball.com StaffMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17966879
News

'Missing the Mark': Cold-Shooting Mavs Blown Out By Timberwolves

By Dalton TriggMar 25, 2022