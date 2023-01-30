Mavs' Luka Doncic Upgraded to Questionable vs. Pistons

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is nearing a return to the lineup. He has been sidelined with a left ankle sprain that he sustained after roughly three minutes of action during Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavs announced that Doncic has been upgraded to being questionable to play during Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood remained sidelined with their respective injuries.

Doncic is averaging 33.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in 45 games played this season. With the Mavs having a 3-7 record in their last 10 games, they need Doncic back in the lineup before their recent slide in the Western Conference standings worsens. They already have dropped to eighth and are only one game out from falling out of the play-in picture.

The Mavs have struggled to succeed without Doncic in the lineup. They have gone 1-6 in games that he plays three minutes or less and are 0-6 in games that he doesn't appear in altogether.

It has become challenging for the Mavs to sustain success as they deal with other injuries beyond Doncic's sprained ankle. Wood remains out as he recovers from a fractured thumb. Dallas has gone 2-4 without Wood in the lineup this month and are 3-6 in those situations on the season.

Kleber continues to work his way toward a return as he recovers from a torn hamstring. Like Wood, there isn't a clear timetable established for a potential return. He did express optimism about doing so before the All-Star break.

Check back with DallasBasketball.com for further updates regarding Doncic's return timetable. More information is expected to come closer to Monday's tipoff.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Grant Afseth on Twitter.