'Mild Sprain': Latest on Mavs' Luka Doncic Ankle Injury

There are further updates regarding the potential injury return timetable for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic after spraining his ankle.

The Dallas Mavericks have relied significantly on the historic level of impact that Luka Doncic has provided this season. They only received it for the initial three minutes of their 99-95 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Doncic has been listed on the injury report at times throughout the season as having a left ankle injury. It was the ankle that he rolled when he stepped on a help defender's foot when getting into a turnaround jump shot on a drive.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic's injury is described as a "mild sprain," and he's considered "day-to-day" as far as a possible return timetable is concerned. He dealt with "persistent left ankle soreness" early last season, causing him to miss some time in December.

As the Mavs managed to accomplish without Doncic for 45 of their 48 minutes against the Suns, they will have to work to sustain success as a shorthanded squad for however long it's required. Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up in a major way, taking on the "Doncic role," scoring a season-high 36 points.

“I think it’s just the character of those guys in that locker room just understanding injuries are a part of this game," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. "We never want anybody to get hurt. And then without Luka, just thinking who’s going to step up. Well, we got that answer tonight – it was Spencer. But it was the whole group participating. Defensively, to hold a team like Phoenix under 100 points is a big deal and those guys in that locker room should be proud.”

Dinwiddie dispelled cause for concern about the injury. Dinwiddie is confident in a speedy recovery process for the 23-year-old superstar. While it remains to be seen if Doncic will be back for Saturday's matchup against the Utah Jazz, Dinwiddie doesn't envision a lengthy absence.

“I don’t know if he’ll be back next game or is going to miss a couple (of games) or something like that," Dinwiddie said after Thursday's win over the Suns regarding Doncic's injury. "But it ain’t no cause for alarm where, ‘Oh no, we’re about to go on a 10-game stretch without LD.’"

Dinwiddie explained further: “He’s going to heal up nicely. He’s a young kid, although he likes to think he’s old. He’s not.”

The Mavs complete their two-game road trip with Saturday's game against the Jazz. They return home to play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, followed by two days off before Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

