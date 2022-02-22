Skip to main content

‘It Finally Clicked’: How ‘Humbled’ Luka Doncic Saved Mavs’ Season

Luka Doncic didn’t have the greatest start to his 2021-22 campaign, and Mark Cuban explains how that experience humbled Doncic while also potentially saving the Dallas Mavericks’ season.

A certain level of greatness has come to be the expectation from Luka Doncic by observers of the Dallas Mavericks and NBA as a whole. He's been getting the job done at a high-level, potentially solidifying his place one of the All-NBA teams for a third consecutive season.  

After missing a 10-game stretch due to a combination of ankle soreness and COVID-19, Doncic has averaged 29.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists in 23 games. The Mavericks have gone 16-7 in those games with wins over teams like the Heat, Bulls, Warriors, Grizzlies, Sixers, Nuggets, and Raptors.

During that absence, there was a focus from Doncic to lose extra weight to maximize his performance. He mentioned that he changed his diet to include more chicken, vegetables, and rice, when talking with The Dallas Morning News. Doncic has a nutritionist guiding him now, and it seems to have made a big difference in a short period of time.

During an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talked about Doncic's elevated recent play, and what the motivations behind it were, including not receiving any media votes to be an NBA All-Star starter and getting called out for his weight in articles and on social media.

“I think he was humbled a little bit," Cuban said about Doncic not being voted an All-Star starter. "I think he didn’t like being called out for his weight and other things, and it finally clicked that there’s a level of discipline that’s required.“

50B0867E-C372-4920-B46A-4F601D72BB46
'It Finally Clicked': How 'Humbled' Luka Doncic Saved Mavs' Season

Luka Doncic didn't have the greatest start to his 2021-22 campaign, and Mark Cuban explains how that experience humbled Doncic while also potentially saving the Dallas Mavericks' season.

For Doncic, going forward, maintaining a "handle on those things" will be key in him continuing to play at an All-NBA First-Team level. 

“He knows what he needs to do and it finally clicked that if he’s going to be the best — and I know he wants to be the best — that there’s certain things he has to control." Cuban said.

"Once he got a handle on those things, it’s just been ‘Katy, bar the door.’ He’s just been unstoppable.”

Doncic elevated his game even further during the stretch of 10 games leading into the All-Star break. After totaling 49 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists against the New Orleans Pelicans, he has averaged 35.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists since not being voted an All-Star starter. 

After moving on from Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline, the focus is clear — the offense starts and finishes with Doncic. With the Mavericks continuing to defend at a high-level, Doncic playing at a superstar level has given them a chance to win on any given night against any given opponent.

