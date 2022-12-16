Mark Cuban Wants New Mavs Arena in ‘Resort & Casino'

The Mavericks owner has a goal for Dallas to become a destination city, and it involves gambling.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is an innovator, to say the least.

When he bought the Mavs in January 2000, Cuban became the NBA's youngest owner. He was also the most energetic and fiery owner at the time, as he helped build a championship contending team led by Dirk Nowitzki throughout the better part of two decades.

Now, with a new superstar at the helm in Luka Doncic, Cuban has his eyes set on a new spectacle for the franchise: a new arena.

But, not just any arena — Cuban wants a Vegas-like atmosphere in Dallas.

"My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino," Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. "That’s the mission."

Though casino gambling and sports betting is currently illegal in the state of Texas, it doesn't seem like an impossible feat for that to change soon, as 30 states now allow sports betting in the U.S.

Cuban, who has lived in Dallas since the early 1980's, hopes to one day make his home city a 'destination.’

"Texas is such an amazing state that we need to be a destination," Cuban said. "And this is the way to do it. And partnering with the Sands Corporation, literally there’s no reason why we can’t build a huge resort destination in the city proper of Dallas. There’s plenty of places to do it."

As of now, while Cuban awaits a decision from the Texas legislation to legalize sports betting, the Mavs will remain at the American Airlines Center through the end of their lease. But after that, the team will be elsewhere within the city, and hopefully in Cuban's dream of a resort-like arena.

"Look at all the amazing arenas that are being built in Vegas and around the world as centerpieces of incredible destinations. ...There’s a reason why Vegas is Vegas. And it’s not just gambling; there’s gambling in a lot of places. It’s the fact there’s resorts for families, for bachelorette and bachelor parties, for conventions," Cuban said.

"If you create a new arena, whether it’s for us, for us and the Stars or whatever it may be, and you make that a centerpiece? How cool would that be?"

Cool indeed, Mr. Cuban.

