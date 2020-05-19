Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Cuban: NBA Season Should Start On Christmas

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Not only due to the 2019-20 NBA season's COVID-19-forced oddity, but due to the dollars and sense of it all, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has long thought the league should back up the start of NBA's regular season to the point it's a sort of "double holiday.''

“I’ve been saying that for 15 years,” Cuban said on Pardon My Take. “... Just go wholeheartedly starting Christmas Day.”

Christmas Day, of course, is when many people think the NBA "unofficially'' starts. Attention begins to turn toward basketball ... in tandem with the attention already focused on the NFL.

Cuban says his idea has always "been shot down'' is "this thing called HUT (households using televisions). And during the summer, that drops. … In the past, that was a big deal. So you wanted to end (the NBA season) by June so you could maximize the people watching TV.

“But … TV’s changed.”

RELATED: DBcom is 1-on-1 with J.J. Barea on games with no fans

RELATED: Would post-hiatus Mavs success mean asterisks?

Cuban seems once again prepared to lobby to move the start of the season to Christmas Day. In this moment, there is some sense to it as the league is being forced by the pandemic to consider all post-hiatus options. But bigger picture? Strategically, it's all about changing the calendar so as to avoid, as much as is realistically possible, banging heads with football.

“We’re going to have a lot more options and a lot more flexibility to start later and end later,” Cuban said. “And rather than taking on football with our first early games, let’s let them (the NFL) get close to playoffs and just go wholeheartedly starting Christmas Day.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luka Doncic’s Contract, COVID-19 and the Cap

Mike Fisher

Dennis Smith Jr. 1-on-1: Mavs Ex Responds To Derek Harper Analysis

Dennis Smith Jr. has been on a rollercoaster ride since being traded to the New York Knicks, but he's ready to move forward, and he's thankful to have the support of former Mavs and Knicks point guard, Derek Harper.

Dalton Trigg

NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

DallasBasketball.com Presents Our NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Dallas Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

Richard Stayman

'Rice & Sugar': WNBA's Ndour In Senegal Helping With COVID-19 Fight

Dallas Wings Player Astou Ndour Has Opened A Youth Foundation In Her Native Senegal; As She Prepares for the NBA Season, She's Also Back Home Helping in the COVID-19 Fight

Dorothy Gentry

LeBron Woulda been 'Best Ever' - in NFL?!

Mike Fisher

WNBA Star Sabally's Fave Cowboys Player? Her Boyfriend Jelks

Who Is WNBA Star Satou Sabally's Favorite Dallas Cowboys Player? Easy, Says the Dallas Wings Standout: Her Boyfriend

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Would A Dallas Mavs NBA Title Mean An Asterisk?

Whitt's End: DFW Sports-Radio Ratings And Our Sports Notebook - Including How Few MVPs The Metroplex Has Produced and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals Dream

Richie Whitt

Cuban, Stephen A. & Ludacris Speak to Class of 2020: 'You get to invent America 2.0'

Amid a COVID-19 induced lockdown, a dynamic cast of speakers (including Mark Cuban and Stephen A. Smith) from the sports, business and entertainment industries spoke at Natty Light’s 2020 Commencement Celebration.

BriAmaranthus

Mic'd Up NBA Players & Games Without Fans? What Mavs Vet J.J. Barea Thinks

How big of an impact an empty arena will make on the intensity of the game remains to be seen. But the Dallas Mavericks vet J.J. Barea shares his thoughts with DallasBasketball.com

BriAmaranthus

The No. 1 Reason Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Won't Run For President

Revealing The No. 1 Reason Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Won't Run For President

Mike Fisher