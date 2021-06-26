Mavs' Cuban Reveals Luka-Friendly Reason for Coach Kidd Hiring

"Luka will keep on getting better. And, I think Jason will help Luka and the team get better.” - Mark Cuban

DALLAS - Jason Kidd is the new Dallas Mavericks head coach. And according to owner Mark Cuban, the continued development of superstar Luka Doncic is at the center of the reasons why.

“I’m excited about it, obviously,” Cuban said, speaking to TMZ after the hiring. “J. Kidd is going to be great for us. He’s going to be great for Luka, for the organization. I’m really excited.”

"Great for Luka,'' of course, needs to be what virtually every Mavs move is about for the next half-decade, decade and decade-plus. Part of that is Doncic's plan to sign his supermax extension (five years and $201.5 million) on Aug. 6. Along with that comes the recruiting of talent that will be the responsibility of Kidd, new president/GM Nico Harrison, and Luka himself.

But as outgoing coach Rick Carlisle said in his endorsement of Kidd as his successor, it is Kidd's history of being a high-BBIQ player - a trait he shares with the 22-year-old Doncic - that should power the coach/player relationship.

Doncic, already an All-Star, a first-team All-NBA player and a perennial MVP candidate, will now be able to pick the brain of one of the best pure point guards in the history of the sport.

“We’ve got the talent,” said Cuban, while we're sure fully aware that Doncic needs an improved supporting cast going forward. “I think we’ll get better talent. We’ll keep on getting better. Luka will keep on getting better. And, I think Jason will help Luka and the team get better.”

