'Leave It To Kleber': Mavs Big Man 'Difference-Maker' For NBA Playoff Push

The Dallas Mavericks got a huge contribution from Maxi Kleber in their big win over the Miami Heat. Kleber will need to play that way more often for Dallas to make a serious playoff run.

In what could be considered their best win of the season, the Dallas Mavericks managed to take down the Miami Heat on the road, 107-99. Maxi Kleber's contributions were pivotal in Dallas getting the job done.

Kleber, who logged 35 minutes of action, finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and five blocks. He got off to a slow start on offense but turned things around in a hurry—ultimately ending with him being a key difference-maker.

“He played amazing,” Luka Doncic said. “A lot of games he plays amazing, especially on the defensive end. You can’t see that on the stat sheet. But he’s been really good for us. We’re just happy to have him.”

What did not show in the box score is the on-ball defensive contributions that he provided while handling key matchups like Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Seemingly viewing Kleber as a mismatch, Butler tried challenging him to get to the rim on numerous occasions to no avail.

With the Mavericks not having a dynamic rim protector at the center position, there is a need for individual defenders to contain dribble penetration. Kleber's ability to stay in front of Butler was important, but the overall unit was ready to help each other when needed throughout the game, too.

“Maxi played great offensively and defensively,” coach Jason Kidd said. “He let the game come to him, took great shots offensively. And then defensively took the challenge of guarding Butler one-on-one. Guys were just covering for each other on the defensive end, which we’re kind of built on.”

The versatility that Kleber brings to the Mavericks' defense will be more important now than ever when considering Kristaps Porzingis' rim protection is no longer in the mix. Kleber will play more at the five spot, requiring him to handle switching and protecting the paint.

What the Mavericks have now is more speed on defense to X-out on a shooter after tagging a rim roller. They can also switch near the veer-line to take away the simple deep drive opportunity that comes from a ball screen or a handoff — being in position to pressure a finish. The production from Kleber on Tuesday night is what the Mavs will need more of going forward if they want a real chance of winning a playoff series for the first time in over a decade.