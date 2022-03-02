Skip to main content

'Take Your Pick': Morant or Doncic? ESPN Analyst Explains His Choice

When discussing the best NBA players 25 years of age or younger, Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant vs. Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic has been a hot debate this season. One ESPN analyst explains why he's taking one over the other.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been receiving elite play from Ja Morant as of late. After scoring 52 points against the San Antonio Spurs, he appears to be the top competitor to Luka Doncic winning Western Conference Player of the Month.

NBA on ESPN debated which 25-and-under superstar they would pick to build a franchise around if they could pick any. Former NBA player Matt Barnes chose Doncic over Ja Morant and the rest and gave detailed reasoning for it.

"I'm going to go with Luka, only for the fact that athletic guys scare me," Barnes said. "Especially too because [Ja Morant] is a smaller guy and that ground is undefeated, [Allen Iverson] would tell Ja that ground is undefeated.

"We've seen a lot of guys that are really athletic and just knock on wood, I hope he stays healthy his entire career. But if I'm building something, or starting something, I needed someone bigger that I know that can take that night in, night out beating. Not that Ja can't, but like I said, those airbound guys scare me."

In fictional debates, where we are imagining that we are the team owner and general manager of an unnamed team starting in the NBA from scratch, a lot can be left open for interpretation. Doncic is the only active player under 25 to earn multiple All-NBA First-Team nominations, and therefore, he appears to be the correct choice every time for now.

Where there appears to be real room for debate is below Doncic. It used to be Jayson Tatum that was the top "under 25" pick for many, but like most things, there's fatigue with what is known, and then it's time to bring out the next hot names to debate.

Zion Williamson had some of this spotlight but he's not playing basketball right now, so that has come to a screeching halt. Trae Young has been brought up at times, especially after leading the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Right now, it's Ja Morant's time. Soon, the NBA media will grow fatigued by his 50-point performances much like they did when Luka Doncic set a new career-high against the LA Clippers month.

