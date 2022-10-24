Grizzlies Coach Sees Big Potential for Luka Doncic's Mavs with Christian Wood

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 137-96 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener on Saturday.

Luka Doncic set the tone early for the Mavs as he scored or assisted on all 20 of the team's initial points — establishing an early 20-6 lead. Dallas never looked back and led by as many as 42 points at one point. Doncic only played during the initial three quarters of action and finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists.

When asked to compare Doncic and Ja Morant, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins explained how both players are MVP candidates for good reason, but the style in which the two NBA superstars make their impact contrasts significantly.

“I think they have different styles of how they make winning basketball happen night in and night out,” Jenkins said. “Obviously, we’re blessed to have a young man in Ja that can push the pace for 48 minutes. That’s his biggest challenge — being able to do that for four quarters.

“He’s done that beautifully for the last two games. His tone-setting on the defensive end just continues to challenge him to be that two-way player.”

Jenkins also explained that Doncic's combination of playmaking and scoring but his improved defensive impact should be highlighted. With how much is asked of both Doncic and Morant, it's clear to Jenkins why they're in the MVP conversation.

“Obviously, the Mavs ask a lot of Luka with his playmaking skills and scoring ability, but also how he distributes the ball at such a high level and his improved defense last year,” Jenkins said. “Obviously, with his physicality and placement in their scheme, a lot is asked of those two guys, and there’s no surprise they’re both MVP candidates.”

When evaluating the rest of the Mavs' roster, the addition of Christian Wood stands out. Jenkins sees Wood providing Dallas with a lot of versatility in pick-and-roll situations as well as being another playmaker in addition to Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie throughout games.

“Another playmaker for them, skill inside and outside, and for them a guy that can stretch the floor,” Jenkins said. “Unique pick-and-roll combination with him and (Luka) Doncic. Obviously, (also with Spencer) Dinwiddie when he’s the primary (ball) handler for them.”

Jenkins also explained that Wood has posed problems for his Grizzlies team in the past. The shooting ability, rebounding, and rim protection that Wood offers when he's on the floor make him a potential "good two-way player" for Dallas.

“(Wood has) given us problems in the past when he was with the Rockets,” Jenkins said. “He’s a strong driver on top of a really good shooter. He’s got length for offensive rebounds, and defensively we’ll see how the Mavs use him over the course of the year.

“But versality with that size and that length can be bothersome when we’re trying to attack the rim. (He’s) a guy that can be a great playmaker and a good two-way player for the Mavs.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.