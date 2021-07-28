Mavs Must Re-Sign Tim Hardaway Jr.: 3 Reasons Why

With the NBA offseason underway and free agency right around the corner, the Dallas Mavericks have one of their own set to hit the market. After another good season, Tim Hardaway Jr. will have the ability to leave town should he choose to do so. Even though he has a chance to leave, the Mavs must do everything they can to keep him around.

Hardaway has become a very important part of the offense with his shooting ability and scoring potential. He has been a great compliment to Luka Doncic and losing him would be a big-time blow for Dallas.

During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Mavericks, Hardaway ended up averaging 16.6 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He shot 44.7 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 39.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

At 29 years of age, this could be Hardaway's best chance to cash in on his impressive play. He is still in the prime of his career and is playing the best of his entire career. Other teams are going to come calling, but the Mavericks have to be willing to do what it takes to re-sign him.

All of that being said, let's take a look at three reasons the Mavs must re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason.

3. His Chemistry With The Current Roster

First up on the list, Hardaway has developed an impressive chemistry with the current roster for the Mavs. He fits nicely alongside Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. That kind of chemistry is hard to build.

Hardaway has become a fan favorite in Dallas and has become a silent leader for the team. Losing him would be a loss felt beyond the basketball court.

This reason is quick and to the point, but it makes perfect sense.

2. The Mavs Must Add, Not Subtract

Over the last couple of years, the Mavericks have been just a piece or two away from serious NBA Finals contention. With Doncic and Porzingis leading the way, they have been super competitive against the league's elite. Subtracting from that equation would not be smart.

Unless the Mavs are able to find a great trade involving Porzingis, they shouldn't move him either. Losing a key piece of the roster would be a setback. Instead, the Mavs need to make sure they stay as competitive as they have been over the last two years and add to that core.

Making the move to sign a guy like Kyle Lowry to add to the current lineup would give the Mavericks a chance to compete even better in the West. If they were to sign Lowry but lose Hardaway, they would still be losing another key piece that has helped them compete.

1. Elite Three-Point Shooting Is Hard To Find And Harder To Keep

Finding players who can knock down shots behind the three-point arc consistency is very hard to do in today's day and age. When teams do find those players, other teams are jealous and want to poach them. Teams will be trying to poach Hardaway from the Mavericks this offseason.

Even though keeping Hardaway is not going to be cheap, the Mavs have to find a way to make it happen. He has become a lethal three-point threat and has improved as an all-around scorer. Replacing him would be a nearly impossible task for Dallas.

Owner Mark Cuban (who along with Hardaway himself is on-record as wanting to stay married here) and GM Nico Harrison could opt to search elsewhere, perhaps with Indiana Pacers impending free agent Doug McDermott. However, they aren't going to find someone who can shoot at an elite level while also being capable of creating his own shot.

But we say for this job, Tim Hardaway Jr. is the best option and the Mavericks need to figure out how to bring him back.