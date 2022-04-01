Mavs Among Potential Myles Turner Trade Suitors In Offseason?

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been linked to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the offseason.

The Indiana Pacers used the trade deadline to make significant changes to their roster. Between moving on from Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert, they are a much different-looking roster. When the offseason arrives, more changes could be in store.

Could this present an opportunity for the Dallas Mavericks to capitalize?

In the offseason, Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner are two potential trade candidates from the Pacers for teams to watch. At one point, Turner was thought of as being a trade option for the Mavericks prior to him suffering a stress reaction in his foot.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, multiple league executives mentioned the Mavericks as a potential trade suitor for Turner. Other teams that came up included the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors.

"I spoke with four NBA executives who told me they believe Myles Turner can still get a protected first-round pick outside the lottery if he’s traded this offseason. When I asked the executives which teams they believe could try and trade for him, the usual suspects came up, including Charlotte, Toronto, and Dallas."

With the Pacers being far removed from playoff contention, they decided to hold Turner out for the remainder of the season. He finished with averages of 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in 42 appearances. He will be in the final year of his contract next season—adding pressure to the Pacers to either get a new deal in place, or potentially trade him.

Pacers reporter Scott Agness mentioned in the same episode of The HoopsHype Podcast that Dallas would be a preferred landing spot that interests Turner given he is a Dallas area native.

"I know if he does get traded, Dallas would definitely be one that interests him personally because that’s his hometown team."

For the Mavericks, there is potential benefit to the idea of making a trade for Turner given he is a center with elite rim protection ability along with versatility. It certainly doesn't hurt that he can step out and shoot in addition to having solid athleticism and a 7-foot-4 wingspan to be an interior play finisher.

After the Mavericks' improved results on defense earlier in the season, there was reporting about them falling out of favor as a potential suitor for Turner after previously being interested. That occurred before news of his stress reaction injury, too. However, Dallas' sixth-best defensive execution has experienced some slippage since the All-Star break with a 113.8 defensive rating (13th).

The Pacers sought two first-round picks or one first-round pick and an intriguing young player in trade talks involving Turner at the trade deadline. Now, Scotto reported there is a sense Indiana could still get a non-lottery protected first-round pick in trade talks.

The Mavericks are light on trade assets to offer a rebuilding team like the Pacers. However, it appears as though one of the main factors in play will be the willingness of the prospective trade suitor to agree to a contract extension with Turner.