SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Mavs Rumors: Interest in Ibaka, Bye To Kidd-Gilchrist?

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks' interest in Serge Ibaka is a long-standing one. And now respected NBA reporter Sean Deveaney is including Dallas on a list of Ibaka pursuers.

The Raptors big man is most specifically tied to the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, Deveaney writes. 

“From a personnel standpoint, he is exactly the kind of combo big guy that team (the Lakers) needs,” one NBA general manager told Deveaney. “They have had interest in him before and they will again. When he is healthy he is an excellent spot starter at the 5 (center) and the 4 (power forward). He is as good a bench big guy as there is in the league. He was a really credible 3-point threat last year. If he is willing to accept what the Lakers can afford to give him, I know they would want him.”

All of those descriptions of the Lakers' fit with Ibaka are mirrored by Dallas' fit with the 31-year-old 7-footer, who will be free coming off the three-year, $64 million deal he signed in 2017. Ibaka has in the last two seasons averaging better than 15 points and eight rebounds per game as a starter with a contender in Toronto.

READ MORE: Mavs Willing To Trade 18th Pick

READ MORE: Mavs 'Plan To Acquire A Big Star' - But When?

Meanwhile, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who played a minor role at the end of the season for Dallas in 2019-20, is free and is reportedly high on the New York Knicks' wish list. Kidd-Gilchrist played in 13 games for Dallas, averaging nine minutes per, and while he proved to be helpful as a defender and rebounder, his infamously poor shot made it a joyous surprise when he canned a pair of long-range jumpers while playing for Dallas last season in the NBA bubble.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Whitt's End: Most Exciting 'New Mavs Star Idea'? It's Already Here

Whitt's End: The Most Exciting 'New Dallas Mavs Star Idea'? The Idea Is Already In Place

Richie Whitt

NBA Has A Start Date - And A Dallas Mavvy Christmas?

NBA Has A Start Date - And A Dallas Mavvy Christmas?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Willing To Trade 18th Pick In NBA Draft - With 'Win-Now' Goal

The Dallas Mavs Are Shopping A Trade Of Their No. 18 NBA Draft Pick - With A 'Win-Now' Goal

Mike Fisher

LOOK: Delonte West Is Back On A Basketball Court

First. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gives us a new picture of a troubled former NBA standout in rehab. And now? Delonte West is on a basketball court

Mike Fisher

NBA Execs Envision Rudy Gobert Trade To Mavs

NBA Execs Envision A Utah Jazz Trade Of Center Rudy Gobert To The Dallas Mavs

Mike Fisher

'Several Teams' Discussing Jrue Holiday Trade With Pelicans; The Sense Of Mavs Interest

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly discussing Jrue Holiday trades with several teams with the NBA Draft just two weeks away; Could the Dallas Mavericks be one of those teams trying to acquire the two-way star?

Dalton Trigg

Dallas Mavs Star Luka Doncic Has ‘One Thing You Can’t Teach'

Opponents Acknowledge: Dallas Mavs Star Luka Doncic Has ‘One Thing You Can’t Teach'

Mike Fisher

Frequent Mavs Rumor Target Bradley Beal Says Wizards Are Getting Trade Offers

Bradley Beal - A Frequent Topic of Dallas Mavs Speculation - Is Aware of The Wizards Getting NBA Trade Offers - And Has A ‘Get Out’ Plan

Mike Fisher

Will Mavs' Porzingis Miss Start Of NBA Season?

According to Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT, Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis is unlikely to be ready for the star of the NBA season if the start date is set for December 22nd.

Dalton Trigg

WATCH: Mavs Doncic & Dirk Star On DFW Mural

Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic are two of four Dallas sports stars on a mural being painted in DFW to honor great Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Cowboys

BriAmaranthus