'Winning Ugly!': Doncic Triple-Double Pushes Mavs Past Thunder, 104-102

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night thanks in large part to Luka Doncic posting his 41st career triple-double.

The Dallas Mavericks came into Monday night's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder looking to keep the momentum going from having won nine of their last 11 games. Although it didn't happen as easily as they would've liked, the Mavs ultimately came away with a 104-102 win, putting them six games over .500 for the first time this season. Sometimes you just have to win ugly in this league.

Despite shooting just 4-of-17 from the field and 0-of-6 from three-point range, Luka Doncic posted the 41st triple-double of his young career. Doncic finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists on the night. He now has more triple-doubles than every other Maverick in franchise history combined.

"I can't explain it," said Doncic of his shooting struggles this season. "It's very frustrating. ... I think too much. I just need to shoot it."

Doncic also recorded three steals and three blocks on the night, making him only the 21st player in NBA history to put up a 20-point triple-double while tallying that many steals and blocks.

In what was yet another well-balanced effort, five more Mavericks joined Doncic by scoring in double digits. Dorian Finney-Smith was Dallas' second-leading scorer with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from deep. Finney-Smith also grabbed 10 rebounds.

"Shooting the ball is mostly mental," said Finney-Smith, who struggled to start this season. "You've got to shoot the ball and think it's going in. ... We kind of took out foot off the gas (tonight). They did a great job."

Jalen Brunson, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 14, 13 and 12 points respectively tonight. Brunson was a team-high +14 on the night, Porzingis ended up with five blocked shots and Hardaway Jr. nailed three of his seven three-point attempts.

The young Thunder were resilient tonight, clawing their way back into the game in the third quarter when it looked like the Mavs were getting reading to run away with it. OKC was led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, finished the night with a game-high 34 points to go with six rebounds and five assists.

With the win, the Mavs have now won nine of their last 10 games. Although the win against OKC was ugly, the Mavs never trailed in the game. In fact, the Mavs haven't trailed in a game since the 6:42 mark of the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday night.

Dallas currently occupies the fifth-seed in the Western Conference standings. The Mavs are just 4.5 games back of both the fourth-seeded Grizzlies and third-seeded Utah Jazz with 38 games remaining in the season. Dallas still has one more game to play against Memphis and three more games to play against Utah.

Next up, the Mavs will take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at AAC. It will be Dallas' fourth game of this current five-game home stand. Perhaps Mavs general manager Nico Harrison can persuade Raptors general manager to buyout Goran Dragic after Wednesday's game.