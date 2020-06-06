Dallas Basketball
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban: A Conversation With A Son

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has during this time of crisis been among the sports figures at the forefront, progressively working to listen, learn, comment and work toward answers. Late Friday in a social-media post, the father of three continued to promote engagement by all of us in the discussion centered specifically around the death of George Floyd and generally around social injustice in America:

"Some questions to my friends with young sons who think that White Privilege doesn't exist:

"How old do you expect your son to be when you explain to him that if the police pull him over it could be dangerous ?

"How old will he be when you explain to him that it is better not to walk down the street alone, ever, because someone could consider him a threat and call the police ?

"How old do you expect your son to be when you explain that if he is walking through a retail store to expect someone to look him up and down to see if he is a threat to steal something ?

"How old will your son be when you tell him the stories about the men in your family that were pulled over for no good reason?

"Or were stopped because they looked like a robbery suspect ?

"These are conversations we all have to have with our sons, right ?

"I haven't had to have these conversations with my son and that is very much a privilege.''

WATCH: Porzingis Looks Ready for Mavs’ NBA Playoff Push

With Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic well-rested and 100-percent healthy, the sky is the limit for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dalton Trigg

Whitt's End: A Dallas Mavericks Look at 'The Boys In The Bubble' In Our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 60: Dallas' Great Expectations

The NBA finally has a tangible plan in place to resume its season in July at Disney World, and our Mavs Step Back crew is back to break it down from a Dallas Mavericks point of view.

Dalton Trigg

Luka Doncic Dallas Mavs Rumors: Is He 'Puffy' Or Is He 'Pickleball'?

Mike Fisher

NBA Officially Sets New Dates for Lottery, Draft, and Free Agency

Following Commissioner Adam Silver's meeting with the Board of Governors, the NBA has officially set new dates for the Lottery, the NBA Draft, and more.

Dalton Trigg

With Adam Silver's 22-Team Plan Approved, The NBA Is Officially Back

With Adam Silver's 22-game return plan approved by the NBA's Board of Governors, the NBA is officially set for a return, with July 31st still the target date.

Matt Galatzan

Playoff Luka? Mavs Superstar was Born for This

With the NBA preparing to finalize a return-to-play plan to finish the season, it looks like Luka Doncic will get his first chance to make some noise with the Mavs in the postseason after all.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Donuts: 'The Problem Is Ours,' Says Cuban; Back-to-B-Ball Notebook

Mike Fisher

Dallas' Beloved Dirk Nowitzki Helps Cleans Up Community

BriAmaranthus

Cuban Says Doncic Is Ready To Go For Mavs Playoff Run

Matt Galatzan